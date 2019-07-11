Secretary DeVos Congratulates Bob King on Senate Confirmation as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

Washington- Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos congratulated Bob King on being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the Department's Assistant Secretary for the Office of Postsecondary Education.

“We are excited to finally have Bob King confirmed by the Senate,” said Secretary DeVos. “His knowledge and expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to rethink higher education in order to better serve all students and prepare them for successful lives and careers. Congratulations, Bob!”

Prior to joining the Department, King was president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. Previously, he served as president and CEO of the Arizona Community Foundation and chancellor of the State University of New York system. King worked as a district attorney in San Luis Obispo, California, and Rochester, New York, before serving three terms in the New York State Legislature. He also served in the New York governor’s office as budget director and director of the Office of Regulatory Reform. King was appointed by President George W.Bush to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, where he served for nine years. He earned his B.A. from Trinity College and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law.