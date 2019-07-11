BPM Partners Enhances 2019 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Report

Functionality Ratings Added for Budgeting, Consolidation, Reporting, Dashboards, and Analytics

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of a new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of the 2019 BPM market. This comprehensive document combines an analyst’s assessment with customer satisfaction and pricing data. This year's Matrix organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2019 VLM is still a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and planning, financial consolidation and close, operational analytics, profitability optimization, reporting, and performance dashboards.

Unique Elements of the 2019 VLM:

Product functionality ratings for: budgeting, consolidation, reporting, dashboards, analytics

Detailed dashboard feature listing

Broader analysis of AI capabilities

Information on operational planning offerings

Solution library details

Tracking of specialized capabilities such as tax provisioning, account reconciliation, integrated benchmarking, disclosure management and more

The 2019 report is available now. The 17 vendors examined in this report target small companies to large enterprises. The 2019 VLM includes charts comparing vendors by price and 15 customer satisfaction attributes.

Vendors included: Adaptive Insights, Axiom Software, BOARD International, Centage, deFacto, Host Analytics, IBM, Jedox, Longview Solutions, OneStream Software, Oracle, Prophix, Questica, SAP, Unit4 Prevero, Vena Solutions, XLerant

"This year's report makes it clear who the leading vendors are, making it essential reading for anyone planning to invest in a performance management solution," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company’s team of vendor-neutral experts helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. We leverage decades of expertise to guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to https://www.bpmpartners.com . Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam .

