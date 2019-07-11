Global Proppants Market Research Report 2019-2024: New Fracking Techniques are Expected to Gain Momentum in the Coming Years, Creating a Positive Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proppants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proppants market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is further projected to reach a value of around US$ 10 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2024.



The perpetual demand for oil and natural gas across both developed and emerging economies is one of the major growth-inducing factors of the proppants industry. Over the past decades, oil and natural gas were obtained using conventional extraction techniques. Since these resources have gradually depleted, there has been a subsequent rise in the adoption of unconventional oil and gas extraction techniques which require proppants for smooth flow of resources.



Moreover, manufacturers are introducing new fracking techniques like horizontal multistage fracturing. As these techniques are expected to gain momentum in the coming years, they are creating a positive outlook for the proppants market. Further, China has abundant availability of raw materials for manufacturing ceramic proppants. This, coupled with low production costs in the country, is encouraging several players to set up new manufacturing facilities in China.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Proppants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Resin Coated Sand

6.2 Ceramic Proppants

6.3 Frac Sand



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Shale Gas

7.2 Tight Gas

7.3 Coal Bed Methane

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Global Proppants Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global Proppants Industry: Value Chain Analysis



11 Global Proppants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Global Proppants Industry: Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Proppants Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Carbo Ceramics Inc.

14.3.2 Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

14.3.3 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

14.3.4 JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant

14.3.5 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppants Co. Ltd.

14.3.6 Minerao Curimbaba Ltda

14.3.7 China Gengsheng Minerals Inc.

14.3.8 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

14.3.9 Superior Silica Sands LLC

14.3.10 Hi-Crush Partners L.P.

14.3.11 Hexion Inc.

14.3.12 Unimin Corporation

14.3.13 Preferred Sands LLC

14.3.14 Fores Ltd.

14.3.15 Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)

14.3.16 Smart Sand Inc.

14.3.17 Mississippi Sand LLC

14.3.18 Changqing Proppants Corporation

14.3.19 Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppants Co. Ltd.

14.3.20 Eagle Materials Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1bqf1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.