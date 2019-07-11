Beck’s Establishes Roots in Minnesota with Expanded Research and Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Indiana, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beck’s, the largest family-owned, retail seed company in the United States, is pleased to announce the purchase of a facility in Olivia, Minn., for the use of distribution and research. The 44,000 square-foot facility will provide corn breeding and research, sales support, and warehousing.



"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with farmers in Minnesota,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “As we expand into new regions, our family of employees and farmer-dealers remain dedicated to providing farmers with the products, information, and support to help them succeed. The purchase of this facility in Olivia is a reflection of our commitment to farmers and dealers in Minnesota, as well as northern Iowa and South Dakota.”



Currently, Beck’s corn breeding and research team in Olivia consists of five full-time employees with plans to add two more team members in 2021. During the summer, Beck’s will hire up to 30 part-time employees to help with seasonal research activities. Beck’s continues to focus on bringing high-performing genetics to farmers in this region. In 2019, the Olivia corn breeding team will have 30,000 plots and will grow to 90,000 plots in 2021. Beck’s established a unique partnership with RAGT, a French seed company, that will be utilized at the Olivia facility to develop genetics in the 90- to 105-day relative maturity range.



"With one of the most extensive independent seed testing and breeding programs in the Corn Belt, our mission is to bring the highest yielding and innovative products to our customers’ fields,” stated Tom Koch, breeding manager at Beck’s. “We continue to invest heavily in our corn breeding program by adding the right tools and people to help our customers succeed.”



In addition to the breeding program in Olivia, Beck’s has two additional breeding programs in Marshalltown, Iowa, and three breeding programs are at their headquarters in Atlanta, Ind. To help increase efficiencies, shorten breeding cycles, and increase genetic gains per cycle, Beck’s has a state-of-the-art molecular marker lab at their headquarters.



"By adding this location in Olivia, it will allow us to better serve our growing family of customers and dealers with high-yielding products, local distribution, and sales support,” said Beck. “Since 1937, we’ve been dedicated to providing our customers with a quality line of products backed by a quality way of treating customers, ensuring they receive the best in seed quality, field performance, and service.”



Beck’s offers the world’s most diverse access to genetics and traits through their lineup of high-yielding corn, soybeans, wheat, and elite alfalfa, all backed by a 100% Free Replant Policy. Also, Beck’s innovative Practical Farm Research (PFR)® program brings profit-based agronomic solutions to farmers.



About Beck’s

Beck’s is the largest family-owned, retail seed company in the United States that serves farmers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. According to a recent seed industry survey, Beck’s ranks as the third largest corn and soybean brand in the United States and the number one seed brand in Indiana. To learn more about Beck’s, please visit www.beckshybrids.com. Follow Beck’s Hybrids on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BecksHybrids, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/beckshybrids, like Beck’s Hybrids on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BecksHybrids, subscribe to their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/BecksSuperiorHybrids, or visit the Beck’s Blog at www.beckshybrids.com/blog.

