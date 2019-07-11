CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: FedEx Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the FedEx Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 - July 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CannTrust Holdings Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



