Soracom Connects One Million IoT Devices Worldwide

15,000 Customers Now Use Soracom Smart Connectivity to Launch and Scale IoT Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that its Soracom Air cellular data service now connects over one million IoT devices, spanning the globe from the Americas to Europe, Asia and Africa.



Soracom Air was first released in 2016, featuring pay-as-you-go connectivity designed around the needs of IoT devices and developers. Just three years later, the service has grown to support more than one million active IoT connections and 15,000 customers.

Including its original pay-as-you-go cellular service, Soracom now provides six different types of IoT connectivity, including LoRaWAN and Sigfox. Additionally, Soracom now offers a robust IoT API along with 13 modular IoT services focused around cloud integration, network security, and device management.

Customer deployments currently live in field range across industries, from manufacturing, construction, and public infrastructure to agriculture, real estate, automotive, and consumer. Use cases include everything from power plant maintenance, fish and livestock management, and asset tracking to smart locks, cashless payment terminals, and handheld personal translation devices.

Because full service is available for deployments as small as a single connection, Soracom has seen strong adoption from startups, developers, and SMBs, which represent the majority of individual customers. However, enterprise customers appreciate Soracom's wide range of security and network management capabilities and these large-scale implementations account for nearly 70% of IoT connections currently supported.

As adoption of eUICC/eSIM technology advances, Soracom has seen considerable growth in eSIM use, and these board-mounted communications modules now represent approximately 50% of total connections supported. eSIMs are both more rugged than traditional SIM cards and support a wider variety of form factors, making them ideal for both industrial uses and consumer electronics.

In keeping with its mission to help create a more connected world Soracom service is now available in 130 countries worldwide. Actual usage has been reported in 122 of those countries, covering every continent except Antarctica.

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 10,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

Media Contact:

Jake Martin

Soracom

jake@soracom.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.