Great Rewards for Great Stays

/EIN News/ -- Spokane, Washington, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay Alfred, the nation’s pioneer and largest operator of travel apartments, announced today the public launch of its Stay Alfred Rewards program, the first-of-its-kind loyalty program in alternative accommodations.



Travelers who sign up for Stay Alfred Rewards starting today will gain access to the"Green Suitcase Society," a members-only club for travelers who want more from their stays. Members will earn one free-night stay for every 10 collected; receive Green Suitcase Society-only benefits, including exclusive offers such as trip giveaways, discounted travels, complimentary upgrades; and invitations to secret Society events, from complimentary cocktail hours to concerts at Stay Alfred properties.



“The creation of Stay Alfred Rewards and the Green Suitcase Society is really about rewarding our loyal customer base. With a large portion of Stay Alfred bookings coming from repeat guests, it’s our way of thanking our best customers,” said Jordan Allen, the CEO and co-founder of Stay Alfred. “Not only do we provide more value than a hotel with spacious units, full kitchens, laundry and upscale apartment amenities, guests now earn a bonus just for doing what they love—living like locals in the best urban neighborhoods when they travel."



Stay Alfred is kicking off the Green Suitcase Society with a trip giveaway, offering travelers who have a Stay Alfred account or sign up for one by July 27 a chance to win a free trip to any Stay Alfred location. Stay Alfred will pick one Grand-Prize Winner and five Runners-Up. The Grand Prize winner will receive a three-night trip to any Stay Alfred destination, $1,000 in airfare, a planned and paid-for itinerary and a Green Suitcase Society luggage set. Five Runners-Up will receive a two-night stay along with a Green Suitcase Society tote.



The Spokane WA-based hospitality company will be selecting the trip giveaway winners on August 9. For more information or to sign-up for Stay Alfred Rewards and Ths Green Suitcase Societyvisit www.stayalfred.com/rewards.



ABOUT STAY ALFRED



Established in 2011, Spokane, Wash.-based Stay Alfred pioneered the concept of the travel apartment by providing travelers with the space and comforts of an upscale apartment with the consistency and reliability of a hotel. The company has grown to over 2,500 units in 33 walkable cities and has hosted more than 800,000 guests. Founded and built by a former Army Ranger, Stay Alfred lives to offer travelers “your place in the city.” For more information visit StayAlfred.com.

Elise Szwajkowski Marino PR (212) 402-3495 eszwajkowski@marinopr.com

