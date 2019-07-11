Igneous Appoints New Board Member

Igneous adds Dean Darwin to further its lead in Unstructured Data Management

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, announced today that it has added Dean Darwin to its Board of Directors. This brings Igneous’ board to six members.



Dean Darwin, Igneous Board Member





“We are so excited to welcome Dean to the Board,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO, Igneous. “As we continue to grow our lead in unstructured data management and expand our customer base, Dean's depth of industry knowledge and breadth of experiences make him an invaluable addition.”

In addition to his role on the Igneous board, Darwin serves on the Advisory Board for the Michael G. Foster School of Business at the University of Washington and as the SVP of Prisma Cloud GTM at Palo Alto Networks. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, he served as Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing and CMO at F5 Networks. He has also worked at NetApp, RadioFrame Networks, Cisco Systems, and Network General. Darwin holds a B.S. in Workforce Education and Development from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and served the United States Air Force as a network engineer.

“New machine-driven workflows are driving data creation at a faster rate than ever,” said Darwin, “but managing files and objects across heterogeneous datacenter environments and public cloud vendors poses a huge challenge to the people trying to derive value out of this data. Igneous has seen success so far due to its as-a-Service delivery model and unparalleled ability to manage vast volumes of unstructured data, and these advantages will continue to drive customer acquisition and retention.”

Igneous customers span a number of industries experiencing unstructured data growth, including life sciences, electronic design automation, media and entertainment, and finance.

