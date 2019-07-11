NORTHEASTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE SET TO GROW WITH BRIGHTSPACE

The fastest-growing technical college in South Carolina joins the D2L family

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced that Northeastern Technical College (NETC) in South Carolina — the number one technical college in the state for enrollment growth — is set to use Brightspace to help their students get career-ready.

“Our goal and our vision for learning at NETC is simple— it’s all about teaching them the most employable skills to allow them to get a great job after graduation,” said Derk Riechers, Director of Multiple Modalities . “Everything we're introducing to them in every classroom is based on real world experiences and case studies to seamlessly transition them to the world of work. D2L’s powerful features and ease of use make them a natural — and frankly a perfect fit — as we pursue that mission.”

NETC is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates. The college was founded in 1969 and its mission is to prepare the local workforce through education and training. To meet this mission, NETC provides occupational, technical, college transfer, basic academic skills and continuing education programs with student support for local learners of all ages. Their goal is to become the #1 ranked online college in South Carolina.

When it came time to find a new learning platform, NETC was looking for a powerful and innovative platform that would enable them to realize their ambitious goals. They chose Brightspace for the following reasons:

Innovative : NETC was looking for a system that would provide rich content, high performance, and enable a variety of types of learning experience — and D2L was the most innovative choice.



: NETC was looking for a system that would provide rich content, high performance, and enable a variety of types of learning experience — and D2L was the most innovative choice. Student Experience: NETC found Brightspace easy to use — a key factor for a college that serves multiple generations and types of learner. D2L was judged to be intuitive and allowed students to dive into the subject matter seamlessly and quickly.

Faculty Experience: Faculty found the powerful features of Brightspace a time-saver, allowing them to spend more time on their students. Intelligent agents, powerful data and robust analytics let faculty reach every learner.

“In a changing world of work, it’s more important than ever to prepare students with the right skills at the right time so they can succeed in the workforce — and that’s something D2L believes in passionately,” said Jeremy Auger, Chief Strategy Officer, D2L. “It’s extremely gratifying to join with NETC as a partner in preparing learners and helping them get career-ready .”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

