New Real Estate Snap Photo Contest Asks: “What Does Home Mean to You?”

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “There’s no place like home,” Dorothy famously declared in the Wizard of Oz. Now Illinois residents and real estate agents have a chance to win a share of more than $1,000 in prizes by snapping and sharing a photo depicting what home means to them. This summer’s Snap Photo Contest harnesses the power of pictures to celebrate the diverse and heartfelt meanings of “home.”

One of the fastest and easiest ways for buyers to shop for a home is to snap a photo of it with the top-rated Homesnap mobile app. The new contest is being presented by real estate data giant Midwest Real Estate Data ( MRED ), whose 45,000 members can use Homesnap technology to empower home buyers with a better real estate shopping experience.

MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen said any consumer, real estate agent or broker who lives in Illinois “can enter the contest in a snap,” by following a simple three-step process:

Step 1: Submit a photo of what “home” means to you at bit.ly/snap-contest

Step 2: Vote for your favorite entry on Homesnap Chicagoland’s Facebook page at facebook.com/homesnapchicagoland

Step 3: Share your photo entry with friends to get their vote

Anyone can vote with a “like” of an entered photo displayed on the Homesnap Chicagoland Facebook page.

Two weekly winners will be selected during the eight-week contest. One consumer and one licensed real estate professional photo will be chosen based on the entry that receives the most “likes” (votes). Two Grand Prize winners – one consumer and one licensed real estate professional – will be selected based on the photos that receive the most cumulative “likes” during the contest, which ends August 31, 2019. Ten runner-ups (Special Prize) winners – five consumers and five licensed real estate professionals – will be selected based on the next top five photos receiving the highest number of cumulative “likes” during the contest. Complete contest rules may be found at bit.ly/snap-rules .

Grand Prize winners may choose from either an Oculus Go (32GB) 3D Virtual Reality headset (estimated $200 value), or a drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer (estimated $200 value). Special Award winners will receive a Special Xenvo Pro Lens Lite for Smartphones (estimated $40 value each). Weekly Prize winners will receive a Wireless Power Stand Charger for Smart Phones (estimated $25 value). Prize information and photos can be found at bit.ly/snap-prizes .

MRED is working with its 15 local Realtor Associations throughout Illinois to educate consumers about one of the hottest tech tools local Realtors offer – Homesnap . By taking a picture with a smartphone of any home, a consumer can get information instantly – just from a snapshot.

When a home is listed for sale, a photo taken with the top-rated, popular and free mobile app Homesnap, delivers the sales price, real estate taxes, address, number of bedrooms and baths, square footage, school district, property lines, commute time and the rest of the home’s details. If the home is not on the market, an estimated value of the home pops up along with other information, such as recorded real estate taxes, square footage, lot size, and more.



Throughout Illinois, Homesnap data is being delivered in real-time from one of the nation’s leading multiple listing services, MRED. “Home shoppers get the most current and accurate information directly from the same source that real estate pros use,” said Jensen.

The Homesnap app for consumers is available at GetHomesnap.com , featured in both the App Store and Google Play, as is its professional companion for real estate agents and brokers, Homesnap Pro .

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years, the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com .

