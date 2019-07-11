IgnitionOne Positioned as a Challenger in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne , a global marketing technology and services leader, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challenger quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. Evaluation is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.



The IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their customers across IgnitionOne channels. As a partner to the world’s top marketers, IgnitionOne is dedicated to providing managed service support for clients looking to create a personalized and meaningful experience for their customers.

“Entering the Challenger quadrant within Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines is a huge validation to our capabilities and services,” said Will Margiloff, CEO of IgnitionOne. “Being able to aid our clients in gaining a deeper level of insight to their customers and thus, make an impact on their business goals, emphasizes our understanding of the need for the IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform. We’re honored to receive this placement among other big players in the industry.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers, Jason McNellis, 3 July 2019.

For more information about IgnitionOne and its Customer Intelligence Platform visit https://ignitionone.com/ .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results. IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands including Samsung, General Motors, Dollar General, Lenovo, La Quinta, and Lumber Liquidators.

For more information, please visit www.ignitionone.com , follow the company on Twitter @IgnitionOne or visit the blog at https://ignitionone.com/Resources/ .

Media Contact:

Dana Casalino for IgnitionOne

dana@kitehillpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.