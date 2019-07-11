Tractor Supply Co. Hitting the Road for 5th Annual Mobile Fair Tour

Interactive Experience to Stop at 10 Fairs; FFA and 4-H Youth to be Honored

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company embarks on its annual Mobile Fair Tour this week, pulling into the first of 10 fair stops on Monday.



Beginning in Washington Court House, Ohio, at the Fayette County Fair, Tractor Supply brings a meaningful experience to fairgoers of all ages, complete with interactive games, photo opportunities and prizes. The Mobile Fair will journey across the Midwest this summer, traveling through Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Each day, the first 50 booth visitors will receive a $5 coupon towards a future purchase at their local Tractor Supply store.

Tractor Supply will recognize local FFA and 4-H winners of this year’s “Great Neighbor” Photo Contest at each fair stop. Earlier this spring, the “Great Neighbor” Photo Contest called for youth in each fair location to submit a photo showcasing a project that makes a difference in their community. Among the submissions were inspiring projects like maintaining the landscape of a public library, fostering puppies, making reusable bags for food pantries and constructing a chicken coop for local schools.

This year’s Mobile Fair Tour will recognize 30 FFA/4-H youth who have made a difference in their community. The winners will receive a commemorative plaque and Tractor Supply gift card during a special ceremony at their local stop. All fair attendees are invited to visit the Tractor Supply booth to honor the winners.

“Through interactive games and hands-on experiences, Tractor Supply’s Mobile Fair Tour celebrates and enhances the Out Here lifestyle,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local store marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Recognizing winners from the ‘Great Neighbor’ Contest is our way to honor FFA and 4-H youth, and it is something we look forward to each year to highlight the impact youth are making on our communities across the country.”

The hands-on fair experience includes a variety of entertainment including music, games, giveaways and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in fun, family-friendly activities like a free photo booth or bean bag toss to “feed the animals.”

To view the full list of fair stops and corresponding dates, please visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour . Mobile Fair Tour updates and announcements can also be found on Tractor Supply Company’s Facebook page.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Media Contact:

Francie Fisher Corcoran

francie.corcoran@finnpartners.com

615-610-0315



