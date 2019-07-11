Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert Mid-Year Update Investor Call Available for Replay  

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the largest digital currency asset manager, today announced it hosted an investor call featuring its Founder & CEO, Barry Silbert.



The mid-year update covers a range of topics surrounding the digital currency ecosystem, including historical price movements and flows, current trends, and perspectives going into the second half of the year.



The call was open to the public and is now available for replay here.



About Grayscale Investments, LLC

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.





Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co



