ICOx Innovations Announces Launch of sBetOne Inc., to Develop Opportunities for Celebrity-endorsed Branded Digital Currencies in Golf Betting and eSports Betting for US Regulated Markets

/EIN News/ -- sBetOne Advisory Board includes key industry leaders including Gabe Hunterton

(Bellagio, City of Dreams Casino Macau, Starwood Casino)

and Advisors with over $1 Billion in exits in online gambling companies

Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOx Innovations Inc. (“ICOx”) (TSXV and OTCQB: ICOX), which designs, builds and manages branded digital currencies so organizations can grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers, announced today that sBetOne Inc., its subsidiary, has established its inaugural Advisory Board and Board of Directors and is developing opportunities for branded digital currencies and blockchain platforms for the US regulated online gambling market.

sBetOne’s initial focus will be on celebrity-sponsored golf sports betting and eSports betting markets, which are targeted to be two of the fastest growing sports betting markets benefiting from the opening of state-by-state gambling regulations in the US.

sBetOne features

Digital wallet and currency development for Celebrities and Brands driving lower transaction costs and stronger customer data management for brands involved in sports betting

Digital wallet and branded currency for reduced friction to wager and transact online for end users in a compliant regulated environment

Making sports betting more socially entertaining for fans and the celebrities / brands they follow

Enabling sports betting to become more mainstream with peer-to-peer (P2P) and freemium (free-to-play) games

sBetOne's Board of Advisors and Board Members include

Gabriel Hunterton - sBetOne Board of Advisors, former Property President City of Dreams Casino and Hotel Macau, former COO Galaxy Macau and former CEO of iTeam fantasy sports

- sBetOne Board of Advisors, former Property President City of Dreams Casino and Hotel Macau, former COO Galaxy Macau and former CEO of iTeam fantasy sports David Flynn - sBetOne Board of Advisors, former CEO VeraJohn.com, former CCO NYX Gaming (sold to Scientific Gaming for $500M), and former Head of Poker Network at Ongame (sold to BWIN for $500M)

- sBetOne Board of Advisors, former CEO VeraJohn.com, former CCO NYX Gaming (sold to Scientific Gaming for $500M), and former Head of Poker Network at Ongame (sold to BWIN for $500M) Ashley Sandyford Sykes - sBetOne Board of Advisors, former Exec. Vice President Digital Games for Scientific Games, former Head of Microgaming Quickfire casino platform, and former Head of Business Unit at OpenBet (sold for $250M)

- sBetOne Board of Advisors, former Exec. Vice President Digital Games for Scientific Games, former Head of Microgaming Quickfire casino platform, and former Head of Business Unit at OpenBet (sold for $250M) Aaron Wagner - sBetOne Board of Directors, founder Wags Capital

- sBetOne Board of Directors, founder Wags Capital Rick Dugdale - sBetOne Board of Directors, an American Film producer and President/CEO Enderby Entertainment, a film and television production company

sBetOne Board of Directors, an American Film producer and President/CEO Enderby Entertainment, a film and television production company Cameron Chell, sBetOne Chairman, ICOx Innovations Chairman and Co-Founder

“We are excited to announce our new Advisory Board for sBetOne Inc. This group of internationally renowned experts in the regulated online gaming space will help us to craft winning strategies in the US online gambling market which Deloitte forecasted to grow from $4.9B to $287B in the next 5 years due to new state by state legislation. sBetOne will leverage the ICOx platform for celebrity-sponsored, branded digital currencies in this high growth market, offering lower cost transactions and new brand-wide data-driven loyalty and rewards models.", said ICOx Innovations President Bruce Elliott.

Gabe Hunterton, former Property President City of Dreams Casino and Hotel Macau and former National Director of Marketing for Bellagio Las Vegas, noted, "Sports betting in the US is going mainstream. As it becomes a much more widely accepted form of entertainment, I believe the market is massively undervaluing the mid to long term value that will be created in this exciting and regulated sector. I look forward to helping the sBetOne team with its clear product, marketing and regulatory focus which will be positioned to win in the long term.”

The sBetOne sports betting platform is being developed to include regulated sports betting, peer-to-peer betting (P2P), sports betting tournaments and freemium/play-for-free options, all with advanced geo-fencing, know-your-customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), money transmitter business licensing (MSB) regulatory requirements and branded digital currencies as permitted.

About sBetOne Inc

sBetOne, a subsidiary of ICOx Innovations, is the Official Currency of eSports™ and the Official Currency of Golf Betting™. sBetOne is developing its sports betting platform for newly regulating US sports betting markets that will target celebrity-sponsored brands tied to large online communities and fans. ﻿www.sbetone.com﻿

About ICOx Innovations

ICOx Innovations (TSXV and OTCQB: ICOX) creates and manages digital currencies for innovative brands to grow their businesses – attracting, engaging and retaining their customers through the creation and use of their own digital currency. ICOx enables brands to provide additional payment options at lower costs while owning more of the transactional data chain and driving new models for customer loyalty. ICOx leverages its expertise in blockchain technology and regulatory compliance to deliver branded digital currencies for its clients.

For more information on ICOx Innovations please visit us at: www.icoxinnovations.com . For additional investor info visit www.icoxinnovations.com or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching symbol ICOX.

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@icoxinnovations.com

Media Contact

ICOx Innovations

Arian L. Hopkins

Communications, ICOx Innovations

arian@icoxinnovations.com

Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 2

Investor Inquiries

Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 8

ir@icoxinnovations.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.