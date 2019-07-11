AP-CPLP approves creation of parliamentary network for youth

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 11 - The Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (AP- CPLP) unanimously approved a proposal for the creation of the Network of Young Parliamentarians in Lusophone space.,

The decision is expressed in the Final Declaration of the IX CPLP Parliamentary Assembly held in the capital of the country, Luanda, on July 8-10 under the motto "Mobility as a factor to approach the peoples of the CPLP”.

The AP- CPLP IX also unanimously approved a proposal to amend its statutes for the introduction of the Permanent Secretariat, with the aim of making the organization more efficient and autonomous.

The seat of the Permanent Secretariat of the AP-CPLP will work in one of the wings of the Angolan Parliament, whose works are in the final phase.

The CPLP legislators also approved a proposal for an operating budget of the Permanent Secretariat, due to come on stream in January 2020.

The meeting approved the Draft Agreement on Mobility in the CPLP, the Resolution on Gender Parity and Equality and a Motion to Support the XII Edition of the CPLP Sports Games, to be held in 2020 in East Timor.

A motion of support and recognition was also approved for the Angolan National Assembly and its Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

In his closing address, Angolan President Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos stressed that the "Declaration of Luanda" witnesses the progress made and symbolizes a stone launched for building and strengthening of ties that unite the Portuguese-speaking community.

"For our part, we assume with greater responsibility to welcome, in one of the wings of this palace, the seat of the Permanent Secretariat of the CPLP. This step is fundamental to our organization's affirmation of administrative support", he said.

He added that they will constantly monitor the development of the works and of all the complementary work leading to the installation of the secretariat within the expected period.

Political stability

The Speaker of the National Assembly welcomed the fact that in the Portuguese-speaking geopolitical space political stability is observed, the regular occurrence of electoral processes is also being evident.

Regarding the local elections that are to take place for the first time in the country in 2020, he emphasized that their preparation has engaged the National Assembly with the approval of laws.

Work is now under way on the most important part of this legislative package.

"Our understanding in this matter, which is structuring, is that we should achieve the maximum possible consensus in the process of its approval. From this point of view I can assure that there is a commitment of all the political forces represented in the National Assembly, "he observed.

On the other hand, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, Pedro Maurício dos Santos, welcomed the results achieved at the meeting in Luanda.

