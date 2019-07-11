Hyperice Inc. and Select Medical Collaborate to Deliver Technology-Based Health and Wellness Program for esports Athletes

Partnership integrates sports medicine solutions to aid in athlete recovery

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperice, Inc., a recovery and performance technology brand that specializes in vibration and percussion fitness devices, today announced it will collaborate with Select Medical to offer sports medicine programs designed to enhance the health and wellness of esports athletes.



As part of the relationship, the two companies will also co-brand and launch esports Wellness Pods. Located in Select Medical outpatient rehabilitation centers, the pods feature gamer-specific performance protocols designed to help athletes train, rehabilitate and recover. The first two wellness pods are expected to be available in August 2019.

“As the esports space continues to grow rapidly, so does the demand for solutions that can help improve performance, health and career longevity,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “This exciting collaboration addresses the need to help esports athletes perform at the highest levels for the longest period of time. The combination of our technology and Select Medical’s clinical leadership will help create innovative wellness solutions for athletes, industry wide.”

In addition to operating 1,600 outpatient rehabilitation centers nationwide, Select Medical holds more than 500 athletic training contracts with professional, collegiate and high school sports teams.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to offer our advanced sports medicine expertise to the emerging esports athlete,” said Select Medical Vice President of Sports Medicine, Michael Collins. “We are excited to work with Hyperice to deliver an evidence-based, technology-driven program designed to keep esports athletes in the game and playing their best.”

About Hyperice:

HYPERICE is a global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, founded by Anthony Katz, specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes, in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally. Hyperice recently made national headlines with the announcements of health-technology strategic partnerships with gaming studio Foundry IV, esports powerhouse NRG’s SF Shock, and the endorsement of trendsetting elite athlete/gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster.

