Customer engagement thought leader identifies 60% of marketers still rely on single-channel customer engagement strategies, despite consumer demand for omnichannel experiences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the news is filled with ecommerce and retail concerns over how to best engage with customers to increase conversion and to create loyalty, Maropost’s inaugural industry survey has identified a large gap in the importance marketers place on managing customers, and the strategies and technology most use to connect and engage with customers. The stats are based on a survey of hundreds of senior digital marketing decision-makers at consumer-facing SMB companies in the US and Canada.



Survey Shows Majority of Marketers Fail to Meet Consumers' Expectations for Customer Engagement





Findings also show that while most marketers list the ability to capture all customer signals across multiple touchpoints as the most valuable customer engagement initiative, only 4% have a true single customer view, despite two-thirds of respondents reporting that they do. And 82% use more than one platform to manage their email marketing, customer engagement and commerce/storefront.

Other key findings include:

95% of marketers agree customer expectations are increasing

Only 37% of marketers say they effectively create an omnichannel customer experience

Lack of knowledge and training is the #1 challenge keeping marketers from achieving their customer engagement goals

The cost and timeline for implementation is a market-wide issue, with 79% of respondents reporting implementation taking three months or longer

Time is money: The longer the implementation the lower a marketer’s satisfaction with the process

Only 20% see their customer engagement platform provider(s) as a strategic partner

“Being able to effectively reach customers across all channels is key to increasing attention, stickiness, loyalty and conversion,” said Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost founder and CEO. “This research reveals that most marketers deal with complicated platforms that slow them down, impede their growth and are difficult to use. Marketers need a solution that promises much quicker time-to-value and a single view of their customer across all channels.”

The average consumer typically used two touchpoints when buying an item 18 years ago. Today, consumers use a variety of touchpoints , stressing the need to move beyond email marketing alone. In addition, while omnichannel marketing strategies can increase revenue, poor or nonexistent omnichannel experiences can result in a 10% decrease in revenue .

Maropost is a B2C cloud-based marketing platform that enables companies to increase

cross-channel customer engagement and maximize revenue. Its survey was designed to measure marketers’ attitudes toward consumer expectations, as well as how prepared their current organizations are in meeting those expectations. The company commissioned B2B International, a market research company, to interview 300+ marketing decision-makers at consumer-facing companies with 25-999 employees in industries including retail, publishing, ecommerce, and hospitality. The complete results of the 2019 Maropost market research survey is detailed in an infographic, “Consumers’ Expectations for Customer Engagement,” at https://www.maropost.com/consumer-expectations-infographic/ .

About Maropost

Maropost is the only unified customer engagement platform designed from the ground up that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates unified, personalized customer experiences, helping brands increase conversion and brand loyalty. Pairing white-glove service with industry-leading technology, Maropost makes customer engagement easy. Dual-headquartered in Toronto and Chicago, Maropost was named Canada’s 5th fastest-growing company by Canadian Business and ranked #159 on Deloitte’s North America Fast 500 growth index in 2018. Consistently recognized as a G2 Crowd High Performer, Maropost is trusted by brands like Digital Marketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, and Yext. Learn more at https://www.maropost.com/

