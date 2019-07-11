Namely Selects SignalFx to Monitor the Health of its Leading HR Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx, the leader in real-time monitoring and observability for cloud infrastructure and microservices, today announced it has been selected and deployed by Namely, a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, to optimize system performance and engineering resources. Monitoring from SignalFx helps ensure companies using Namely experience seamless performance in the processing of essential payroll, benefits, HR and time management transactions.



“We run a complex microservices environment to support our growth and enable us to continue to deliver great experiences for our clients,” said Mike Hamrah, vice president and chief architect at Namely. “These systems can't fail because people's lives may be impacted. SignalFx provides best-in-class observability so our engineering teams can monitor our full environment in real time and immediately address any performance issues, avoiding downtime and minimizing latency for our clients.”

SignalFx offers the only real-time cloud monitoring platform that can identify and directly troubleshoot problems wherever they may occur in today’s increasingly complex cloud-native operating environments. Driven by streaming analytics, the platform’s unique NoSample™ tail-based distributed tracing architecture allows users to observe every single transaction—not just a small sample—filtering findings in real time to help developers quickly identify issues and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

By simplifying the troubleshooting process, SignalFx enables the Namely engineering team to spend their time building and enhancing the Namely platform rather than tracking down application or infrastructure issues, which are often obscured in today’s complex cloud operating environments.

“Microservices architectures help to significantly cut development cycles and speed the rate of innovation, both critical capabilities for the way enterprises need to operate in today’s digital era,” said Karthik Rau, CEO of SignalFx. “With SignalFx, DevOps teams—like the engineers at Namely—are able to know what’s happening as it’s happening so they can remediate issues before they affect the customer’s experience.”

In addition to best-in-class observability, Hamrah pointed to other key reasons for deploying SignalFx.

Open Source Integrations : With SignalFx’s out-of-the-box integrations, Namely easily sends Prometheus, StatsD, OpenTracing and other metrics via open standards and open source tools to the SignalFx platform.

: With SignalFx’s out-of-the-box integrations, Namely easily sends Prometheus, StatsD, OpenTracing and other metrics via open standards and open source tools to the SignalFx platform. Built-in Dashboards : These dashboards have allowed Namely to quickly get real-time insights across its full system—including technologies like Kubernetes and Istio—with minimal effort and minimal overhead.

: These dashboards have allowed Namely to quickly get real-time insights across its full system—including technologies like Kubernetes and Istio—with minimal effort and minimal overhead. SignalFx Microservices APM™: Namely relies on SignalFx’s NoSample™ tail-based distributed tracing with Istio, as well as with its own Go and .NET libraries. Combined with SignalFx Microservices APM™, Namely gets broad insight into the health of its digital services.

Read more at the SignalFx blog: How Namely Employs SignalFx to Enable Observability and Engineering Productivity .

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across almost every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,300 clients with 250,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

