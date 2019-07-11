Bongo™ Announces Automated Capabilities with Launch of Auto Analysis™

Bongo’s new automated reporting feature promotes soft skill development and streamlines the feedback process.

Bongo, creators of a leading video assessment solution, announced today the launch of Auto Analysis, its new automated reporting feature.



Housed within Bongo’s video assessment solution for higher education and corporate learning, Auto Analysis provides deeper insight into an individual’s performance and progress. By generating metrics such as rate of speech, speech clarity, and the use of filler words, Auto Analysis gives individuals a better sense of what to focus on as they practice and self-assess, and helps evaluators save time by identifying problem areas faster.



“We are thrilled to implement this automated reporting feature within our video assessment solution,” said Josh Kamrath, Bongo’s CEO. “Auto Analysis will play a key role in the feedback process, and we look forward to seeing how it will promote skill development and help prepare our users for the real world.”



Auto Analysis automatically transcribes user’s videos, analyzes them, and compiles the data into an easy-to-read report that presenters can use for reflection before they decide to re-record or submit their video. This process encourages repeated practice and self-assessment, which helps individuals build communication and critical thinking skills.



Auto Analysis not only adds another layer of assessment, it also helps evaluators provide more targeted and actionable feedback. While this feature isn’t meant to replace the human element of assessment, Auto Analysis gives individuals access to meaningful data faster.



Auto Analysis is currently available on all videos submitted within Bongo’s Individual Project assignment. Click here to learn more about Bongo’s Auto Analysis feature.



Bongo is a video assessment solution that enables experiential learning and soft skill development at scale. Organizations use Bongo’s structured video workflows to facilitate repeated skill practice, peer-to-peer collaboration, and knowledge application within a real-world context. When individuals demonstrate what they can do on video, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. Bongo was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

