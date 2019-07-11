Jamf Announces New Teacher-Facing Features to Better Empower Educators with Apple Technology

New features in Jamf School give teachers more flexibility and control of lessons and classes

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the standard in Apple management, today announced powerful new features for Jamf School aimed at empowering teachers to utilize their Apple technology to its fullest potential. Jamf School is a purpose-built mobile device management (MDM) solution for education. Its intuitive web-based interface makes deploying, managing and securing Apple technology simple and accessible. Further, the Jamf School management system also pairs with three apps , Jamf Teacher, Jamf Parent and Jamf Student – with a goal of creating the optimal digital learning experience within the classroom and at home.



This summer, Jamf School will further deliver on the promise of empowering educators through the following features:

Creating ad-hoc classrooms within Jamf Teacher for flexible teaching allows teachers to initiate and create a classroom easily and immediately. Usually classrooms are defined in the management system by IT, but sometimes an educator needs to create an instant classroom themselves. Now, when a teacher creates an ad-hoc classroom, the students in close proximity to the teacher will get a notification inviting them to join, and the teacher is then able to focus and guide students in the ad-hoc class.



“These features will have an immediate impact on our educators’ ability to deepen their instruction,” said Kevin Wilson, director of information and technology, Duneland School Corporation. “Giving teachers the ability to create a classroom on the fly without involving IT or our student information system will allow them to bring lessons to students flexibly and easily.”

These enhancements support Jamf’s latest investment in education across its entire product portfolio. In addition to Jamf School, Jamf Parent, an app that allows parents to guide their children’s use of apps and features on school-issued devices, will soon be available for Jamf Pro customers. Jamf Pro will also see a workflow for requesting apps added this summer, providing teachers with a streamlined way to find and request new iOS apps for their classrooms. Teachers will be able to request an app right from Jamf Self Service, and IT will be immediately notified of the request, empowering teachers to get the apps they need faster.

