Caspian’s Monthly Trading Volume Surges Over $1 Billion

Caspian aims to combat the lack of transparency in the crypto market with release of trading volume figures

/EIN News/ --

San Francisco, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Caspian, the full-stack crypto trading, portfolio and risk management platform, today announced that it has reached a milestone with its June monthly volume trading figures.

Caspian Monthly Volumes (January 2019- June 2019)









The 18 month old firm saw its trading volumes surge to (USD) $1.068 billion in June 2019.

Caspian has taken the decision to start publicly releasing their trade volume information in order to enhance transparency in the institutional crypto market.

The firm’s CEO Robert Dykes stated, “We have seen a significant number of reports in recent weeks detailing fake volume and trading figures. As a company that is focused upon building up the crypto market for institutional grade investment we felt it was necessary to issue our true and unaltered volumes so the market can now measure real institutional participation.”

Robert continued, “We will continue to publish our volumes on a monthly basis via our website in the hope of providing a consistent and factual view of the market.”

Caspian has gone from strength to strength since its launch in March 2018. The firm’s last quarter has seen trade volumes increase from $578 million in April 2019 to an astounding $1.069 billion in June 2019, representing an upturn of 85% in two months.

Trading volumes are now 207% higher than what they were at the end of Q1 2019 in comparison to the end of Q2 2019.

Gabriel Wang, the digital asset analyst at AITE group noted, “Caspian’s growth in volumes is a great illustration of the shift into digital assets by the institutional investment community, which is a trend long anticipated and one we expect to continue."

Chris Jenkins, Managing Director at Caspian commented, “The industry had a rocky start to the year, however confidence rebounded significantly in the last few months and the institutional sector will continue to grow. Since the launch of Caspian we are proud to have incorporated a steady flow of institutional clients and exchanges onto our platform.”

Caspian launched in March 2018 with its first-of-its-kind crypto investment platform that covers the entire lifecycle of a trade. Today it provides a single interface into over 30 spot exchanges and 7 derivative exchanges from a single interface, a complete suite of sophisticated trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service.

About Caspian

Caspian is a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest crypto exchanges in a single interface. The platform offers compliance, trading, algorithms, portfolio and risk management, and reporting. Led by an experienced team of developers, and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses as its co-build partners, Caspian is building an ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance. For more information, please visit: https://caspian.tech/

Attachment

Alice Uribe Forefront Comms 212-320-8981 x711 auribe@forefrontcomms.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.