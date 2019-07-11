Determine, Inc. Achieves Rankings Across Multiple Product Categories on Spend Matters Q2 2019 SolutionMap

Modular Source-to-Pay Solutions on the Determine Cloud Platform Deliver Consistent Results for E-Procurement, Invoice-to-Pay, Procure-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced today that the company has been recognized in four categories in the Q2 2019 Spend Matters SolutionMaps vendor comparison rankings released this month.



Determine racked up four SolutionMap rankings this quarter, including positions in E-Procurement, Invoice-to-Pay Procure-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management. The company continued its outstanding run in the Procure-to-Pay category, where it was ranked Customer Leader across all five personas, positions Determine has held consistently in previous SolutionMaps.

“Beyond feature/function, we look at the platform elements to see what’s real and what’s not. Some users look for configurability, others don’t. We reflect buyer needs against, for instance, the application of AI, user experience, low-code platforms. With SolutionMap, procurement has this information at their fingertips.”

— Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer, Spend Matters

Spend Matters SolutionMaps provide an in-depth look at vendor capabilities according to various scenarios, including off-the-shelf procurement functionality compared to more configurable options, point solutions versus a full source-to-pay platform offering, new players contrasted against industry tech veterans. The individual personas offer a comparative methodology that companies can use to match vendors like Determine according to their specific needs.

“Determine has been highly ranked in Spend Matters SolutionMaps since they were first introduced two years ago. That consistency is critical in showing our levels of product innovation, but more importantly in demonstrating our unrelenting focus on Customer Success. Our growing customer base globally across industries is rapidly becoming Determine's biggest proponent, for the ease of use of our products, defined and rapid implementation process and the high level of configurability that is critical to creating customer autonomy. Now, as part of Corcentric, we’re looking forward to leveraging our expanded capabilities to broaden our SolutionMap rankings even further thanks to leading supply chain finance, supplier network, AP automation and consulting products, services and expertise.”

— Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer, Determine, a Corcentric company

Determine appears on Spend Matters Q2 2019 SolutionMap rankings for:

Contract Lifecycle Management

e-Procurement

Invoice-to-Pay (I2P)

Procure-to-Pay (P2P)

Full SolutionMap details can be found at www.spendmatters.com.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About Determine, a Corcentric company.

Determine, a Corcentric company. is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 50 Providers to Know by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automations 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.

