Carahsoft Expands Availability of Network Security Solutions With Addition of Corelight to GSA Schedule and CDM Tools SIN

Corelight Sensors Now Available on Multiple Federal Contract Vehicles Through Carahsoft

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight , provider of powerful network security monitoring (NSM) solutions that transform network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has expanded Corelight’s availability to the public sector and its extensive reseller ecosystem by adding the company’s products to its GSA IT Schedule 70 and related Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Tools Special Item Number. These contract awards supplement Corelight’s existing listing on Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.



Corelight Sensors support CDM requirements for network traffic and data visibility and were added to the SIN after undergoing a DHS product qualification process to certify that they meet the standards of the Approved Product List.

Corelight’s data helps security teams make sense of network traffic so they can move at the speed of attack, accelerating incident response times and unlocking new threat hunting capabilities. Corelight Sensors are built on Zeek ( formerly known as “Bro” ), the powerful, open-source network security monitor used by thousands of security teams worldwide.

“The public sector has been a pioneer in network security monitoring, with many agencies being amongst the first to utilize open source Zeek when it was created more than 20 years ago,” said Dan Brigati, director of federal sales and alliances at Corelight. “Some of those same agencies are now Corelight customers, which makes our recognition as a trusted GSA solution provider all the more exciting for our team. We look forward to continuing to grow our public sector customer base with the support of Carahsoft and our reseller partners.”

Zeek data has become the “gold standard” for network data used for incident response, threat hunting, and forensics in large enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Corelight makes a family of network sensors — physical, virtual and cloud at every scale — that take the pain out of deploying open-source Zeek, accelerate its performance, and offer additional integrations and capabilities large organizations need.

Corelight Sensors, which are verified to comply with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2, also offer features and support designed for public sector organizations, such as:

Streaming data export, including direct integration with leading security information and event management (SIEM) solutions

Support for air-gapped environments

Traffic shunting for high volume traffic analysis

RESTful API for flexible integration

Optimized file extraction

Highly flexible log export and filtering options

Corelight and Carahsoft’s partnership began in August 2018, when Corelight announced that the company had added Carahsoft to its channel program to increase growth and expand its public sector business. Carahsoft then added Corelight to its NASA SEWP V contracts. The recent GSA and CDM Tools SIN awards represent the latest expansion in Carahsoft’s role as Corelight’s Federal government distributor, making its network security monitoring solutions available across the entire Federal government, as well as to qualifying state, local and tribal government agencies and reseller partners.

“We are excited for the opportunities these contract awards bring for Corelight and our reseller partners,” said Ebben Yazel, technology alliances manager at Carahsoft. “A GSA award is a significant milestone, and adding Corelight to the CDM Tools SIN is another major achievement for our expanding partnership. We look forward to continuing this momentum as government agencies seek to modernize their networking capabilities while keeping citizen and employee data secure.”

Corelight is available through Carahsoft’s GSA CDM Tools SIN 132-44, its GSA IT Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y, and its NASA SEWP contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Corelight team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or Corelight@Carahsoft.com ; visit https://www.corelight.com/products/solutions ; or visit the Corelight Booth #1043 at the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference August 18-21, 2019, in Tampa, Florida.

About Corelight

Corelight makes powerful network security monitoring (NSM) solutions that transform network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights for more effective incident response, threat hunting, and forensics. Corelight Sensors run on Zeek (formerly called “Bro”), the open-source NSM tool used by thousands of organizations. Corelight Sensors simplify Zeek deployment and expand its performance and capabilities. Corelight’s global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow us on Twitter @corelight_inc and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/corelight/ .

Contact

Kylie Heintz

kylie@corelight.com

+1 408-505-1078

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Corelight, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



