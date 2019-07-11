GrowLife, Inc. Receives Patent Issuance on Commercial Cloning System Designed for Hemp and Cannabis Industries

Leading cultivation equipment supplier announces the Company was issued patent number 2,985,009 by the Canadian Patent Authority on the design of its commercial cloning unit

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that the Canadian patent regulatory authority issued the Company a patent on the design of its EZ-CLONE Pro Commercial Cloning System entitled “Aeroponics System with Rack and Tray” under patent number 2,985,009.



The innovative product was developed by GrowLife’s recently majority acquired EZ-CLONE Enterprises, Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of cloning and propagation equipment. The newly patented design was developed for commercial plant cultivators in the hemp and marijuana industries to provide a sustainable, user-friendly way to fill the growing demand for clones. The award-winning EZ-CLONE Pro is one-of-a-kind in both design and capacity with the ability to produce an industry-leading 459 cutting sites.

“The issuance of this patent illustrates how innovative this product is and how much it can disrupt the entire cannabis and hemp industries,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “Commercial cultivators are searching for solutions that enable them to grow more consistent and healthy plants as fast as possible, and we are able to deliver this to them. Through decades of proven experience and under the leadership of Billy Blackburn, EZ-CLONE has built a legacy of the finest cloning products available and protecting this design was extremely important for the future of our company, as we further position ourselves as the leaders in hemp and cannabis cloning.”

The demand for hemp and cannabis clones is increasing through continued cannabis legalization throughout the country as well as the passage of the United States 2018 Farm Bill. According to the Global State of Hemp, the global hemp market is expected to reach $5.7 billion across all markets in 2022. This is representing a three-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 18 percent.

“Our commercial cloning unit is one of the largest and most effective products on the market. Our customers are seeing almost 100 percent viability in clone production and generating roots up to 50 percent faster than conventional propagation methods. We can now proudly say that our unit is not only effective but proprietary and patented,” added GrowLife Executive Vice-President of Research at Development William “Billy” Blackburn.

For more information on the EZ-CLONE Pro commercial cloning and propagation system, please visit http://shopgrowlife.com/ez-clone-pro or contact a member of our sales team at sales@growlifeinc.com .

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO’s most recent video statement, visit the company’s website . Products can be purchased at shopgrowlife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

