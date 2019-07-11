Mohamed Alabbar opens up with Sellers at Noon’s First Seller Event

Noon Coupon code

The first seller's event of Noon held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia discussed about the growth of small entrepreneurs in the Middle East.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home-grown e-commerce platform executed it's very first seller’s event in Riyadh Saudi Arabia to celebrate the development they made within a short period of time since the platform launched.

The platform has helped many small businessmen and companies to connect with the wider audience through the correct use of digital media. Noon has given small sellers a market place to sell their products and increase their customer audience by showcasing their products online thus selling them to a huge online audience of Saudi Arabia.

The event was Noon’s first sellers meet attended by big Saudi businesses including Saudi SME entrepreneurs. The event also featured Mohamed Alabbar, Noon’s founder, as a keynote speaker of the event.

The event addressed to its sellers about how a local platform made a global recognition in a very short period of time and created a whole new online space where sellers can unite and sell according to their preferences. The platform did give a new vision to small sellers in Saudi Arabia to tap into the unknown online world and make a profit out of it.

Addressing the live audience Alabbar said- “Trading is in our blood. Our forefathers were traders. E-commerce will also be in our blood. noon.com is a gift to the people of the region, a way of reclaiming our rich trading history for now and tomorrow.”

With more and more online platforms emerging into the e-commerce world, penetration of similar types of products in the market is making the task of selling a difficult task to perform.

With the problem, there needs to be a solution and the solution is waving to be the customer’s friend.

More and more stores are providing constant discounts to their customers for two major motives which are to attract new customers and other would be to sustain the present customers.

Besides the store giving direct discounts to the final consumer sometimes they give this task to publishers who advertise and sells the products in return of a commission amount.

