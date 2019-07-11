Global Serverless Architecture Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2025

Big Market Research has added a report on the serverless architecture market. According to the report, the global serverless architecture market is anticipated to register a significant growth rate by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Serverless Architecture Market Study provides in-depth insights into the profile of key players, current market dynamics, latest technological developments, emerging application segments, and lucrative avenues along with the growth prospects of the market players across regions for the forecast period, 2018–2025. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the market along with the current & future trends to explain upcoming investment pockets. Furthermore, the competitive scenario in different geographies is outlined in the report to assist leading market players, new entrants, and investors determine developing economies.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global serverless architecture market based on deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment model, the study classifies the market into public cloud and private cloud. Based on application, the market is segmented into real-time file or stream processing, IoT backend, web application development, and others. On the basis of organization size, the report bifurcates the market into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, the study classifies the market into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others.

The report presents the geographical distribution of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It evaluates these regions based on the prospect and status, for the forecast period. In addition, countries from each region are explored in the report. The research offers detailed analysis on market estimates & forecasts for each region. These insights assist the stakeholders in understanding the market conditions, and take the necessary steps to gain major market share.

The report presents detailed market dynamics based on risks, driving forces, and opportunities. In addition, it explains the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market. The major factors driving the growth of market are rapid expansion of the app development market along with shift from DevOps toward serverless computing and increased need to eradicate server management. Numerous benefits of serverless computing such as improved scalability, reduced costs, more flexibility, and quicker time to release are boosting the adoption of this technology among organizations. On the other hand, increase in IoT-based devices adoption and growing development of cloud-based services are anticipated to offer major opportunities for the industry growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, the research offers a list of leading market players operating in the market. The key players of the global serverless architecture market include Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, and Twilio. These companies have implemented several strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the serverless architecture industry. The companies are analyzed by experts based on standards such as company overview, performance, snapshots, operating business segment, and strategies.

The research delivers Porter’s Five Forces model, which determines the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the market. It is prepared on the basis of a detailed evaluation of the market by professionals. The report offers insights that are helpful in determining the strength of competition and take necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the serverless architecture industry.

