Cloudian Obtains Common Criteria Security Certification

HyperStore Becomes One of Only Two Object Storage Platforms in the Industry That Meets Rigorous International Security Standards for Use in Government Deployments

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore object storage platform has earned the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation certification, with an Evaluation Assurance Level 2 (EAL2) designation. The Common Criteria certification is a critical distinction for IT solutions in federal, state and local governments around the world, affirming that they have met a range of rigorous security standards. Only one other object storage platform in the industry has achieved this certification.



“Security is more important than ever for storage technology, particularly when it comes to public sector deployments,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Recent headlines show that governments at every level are targeted with numerous security threats that jeopardize sensitive data wherever it resides. The Common Criteria certification is an arduous achievement that illustrates Cloudian’s commitment to delivering the most secure object storage technology on the market.”

Governmental bodies across the globe have turned to Cloudian to provide limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective object storage, featuring the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and seamless integration in hybrid cloud environments. Its customer base includes three national health agencies, an international judicial body, a range of defense/military departments and numerous other federal, state and local government entities around the world.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized body of standards, guidelines and frameworks for evaluating security features and capabilities of IT security products. Twenty-seven countries, including the United States, have signed the Common Criteria Recognition Act (CCRA). Certification assures customers that a solution has passed a thorough process of specification, implementation and evaluation proving the technology’s security. Furthermore, the EAL2 designation indicates that the solution has been structurally tested to meet special additional security criteria.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

