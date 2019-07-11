Axtria™ Ranks in CIOReview’s '20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Providers 2019' List

For the second time, CIOReview recognized Axtria™, a global software and data analytics company, for delivering cutting-edge data analytics solutions.

/EIN News/ -- Berkeley Heights, NJ, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global software and data analytics company, has been named by the CIOReview magazine in their “20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Providers 2019” list. CIOReview recognizes these companies for leading the way in delivering cutting-edge data analytics solutions.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition. Our modern, cloud-based platforms are transforming the product commercialization journey in the life sciences industry. With platforms that deploy AI/ML and embedded analytics, we help our customers complete the journey, from data-to-insights-to-operations at speed, maximizing sales while focusing on improving patient outcomes,” says Jassi Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO of Axtria.



The distinguished selection panel, comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts, and the editorial board of CIOReview magazine, evaluates the vendor’s ability to offer solutions and services that can effectively yet economically account for advanced and effective data analytics offerings while keeping in mind time-focused delivery.



Previously, Axtria was ranked in CIOReview’s “20 Most Promising Pharma & Life Sciences Tech Solution Providers 2017” list.

About Axtria

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage big data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life science industry. The company works with global customers in over 30 countries.

Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, and Axtria MarketingIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Trademarks

Axtria™, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

