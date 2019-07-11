FTI Consulting Enhances Healthcare Restructuring Expertise with Appointment of Tensie Axton as Senior Managing Director

Ms. Axton Brings C-Level and Advisory Experience to Clients Facing Disruption

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Tensie Axton as a Senior Managing Director in the Turnaround & Restructuring Services practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, further enhancing the firm’s healthcare restructuring capabilities and expertise leading companies and their finance functions through times of change.



Ms. Axton, who is based in Houston, brings more than 30 years of experience serving as a strategic, financial and transaction advisor. She has served in various executive management positions, including Chief Financial Officer in the healthcare and banking sectors, Chief Operating Officer in the healthcare sector and Vice President of Finance at a publicly traded manufacturing and distribution company.

“Tensie is an accomplished executive and advisor who brings deep financial and operating expertise that will directly benefit healthcare clients, among others, who are dealing with a myriad of issues and opportunities across the corporate lifecycle,” said Michael Eisenband , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Her C-level experience enhances our Interim Management Services offerings and adds value for companies needing executive leadership support as they navigate challenges and disruption.”

The addition of Ms. Axton is the most recent investment FTI Consulting has made in the healthcare sector. In late 2018, the firm added six professionals, including Senior Managing Directors Chad Shandler and Clifford Zucker and Managing Directors Kevin DeLuise and Narendra Ganti , to its Healthcare Restructuring Services group. Ms. Axton will work closely with that team and the broader Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment to provide end-to-end solutions for all constituents in healthcare, as well as other industries undergoing change.

Ms. Axton has created and led healthcare shared services organizations, implemented multiple billing systems and managed revenue cycle for physician groups and free-standing emergency rooms. In addition to healthcare, she brings experience in the financial institutions, manufacturing and distribution, technology and business services industries.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Axton was Chief Financial Officer of Neighbors Health, a multi-state, free-standing emergency room company, where she helped guide the organization through a restructuring, including executing a successful 363 sale of the asset portfolio. She currently serves as the Trustee for the company’s Liquidating Trust. She also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Pinnacle Medical Partners, LLC, a roll-up of multi-disciplinary physician practices in Denver.

Ms. Axton previously spent nearly 20 years at KPMG, serving as Office Managing Partner in Denver and as a Partner in the Transaction Services practice. She led due diligence, integration projects and M&A for clients in a variety of industries globally.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Axton said, “The depth of FTI Consulting’s expertise and service offerings coupled with the highly collaborative culture is unparalleled. I am excited to join the FTI Consulting team and begin working with companies to identify solutions when they are at an inflection point, as is the case with many in the healthcare industry and other sectors.”

