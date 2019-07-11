CPLP mobility approval brings peoples together

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 11 - The Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (AP-CPLP), Jorge Maurício dos Santos, said Monday in Luanda that the issue of mobility in the Lusophone area has already received the approval of the member states.,

Jorge Maurício dos Santos was speaking to the press, on the fringes of the 9th Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, which is taking place in Luanda, under the motto: "Mobility: a factor that brings the people of CPLP closer."

According to the official, this is a proposal that is being very well worked out.

"We have made great gains in this discussion and there is a concrete proposal from the Executives, which allows for various solutions, not only in terms of mobility mobility, long-stay visas and permanence."

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Cape Verde also indicated that the issue of mobility has to be supplemented by other mechanisms, namely the implementation of solutions for maritime and air transport, which will allow the connection between the member countries.

Investor Mobilization

In addition, he said that it was necessary to mobilize entrepreneurs and investors, to create businesses and jobs, and to develop joint projects in the areas of education, research and academies.

He added that artists and cultural promoters should also be mobilized for the development of joint projects and the involvement of young people and sportspeople spread across the world.

Cooperation and friendship

Angolan President Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos declared that the ties of friendship, solidarity and cultural between the countries and peoples of the CPLP are strong and historic, based on a common language.

"As the AP-CPLP is the privileged space for political consultations on great issues that affect our countries and our communities, of more than 200 million citizens that we represent, our efforts towards the objectives that guide our organization must be increasing, " he noted.

On the other hand, the Executive Secretary of the CPLP, Francisco Teles, stressed that the organization wants to be closer to its citizens and promote citizenship as a factor of cohesion and to fulfill their aspirations in important matters such as mobility.

Projects and Agenda 2030

In terms of cooperation, he said that CPLP is fully in line with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, and has expanded its focus in sectors such as Defense, Energy and the digital agenda.

He added that the CPLP also develops a series of sectoral strategic plans and has about 30 projects in course, corresponding to a financial allocation of five million Euros.

The Luanda meeting should discuss and approve proposals for revising the

organization's statutes, budget and the financing model for the installation and operation of the AP-CPLP permanent secretariat in Luanda.

