Trial: Former minister did not know about contract with ISGEST

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 11 - Nelson Alberto Gimbi, inspector-general of Nova SOMILS firm (owned by the ex-Transport minister), a witness in the trial implicating several ex- officials of the National Shippers Council (CNC), said the former minister did not know about the contract his company had with the Higher Institute of Logistical Management and Transport (ISGEST). ,

The former Transports minister is being accused of misappropriating over one billion of Kwanzas, USD 40 million and over 13 million of Euros from the revenues of the National Shippers Council (CNC).

Nova SOMILS provided security services from 2012-2014 to ISGEST an institution that operates under the umbrella of the Transport Ministry.

In the meantime, added the witness, the former minister was caught by surprise when he learnt four months later about the contract his firm had with ISGEST.

In 2014, said the witness, the former Transport minister instructed his firm to revoke the contract with ISGEST.

The trial resumes next Tuesday with testimony of other 14 witness.

