Teqplay And Spire Partner To Improve Global Port Call Optimization

Leading innovator of Maritime Supply Chain taps one of the world's largest space to cloud analytics companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Global, one of the world's largest space to cloud analytics companies and Teqplay, a world-leading innovator in Port Call and Maritime Supply Chain Optimization, today announced a collaboration to bring new technology to the maritime market. Teqplay delivers information to the maritime industry to make informed decisions to reduce operational costs, increase asset utilization and reduce CO2 emissions. Port call optimization is about reducing port stay time, optimal allocation of resources and assuring optimal speed and draught. The result: lower cost, higher reliability and safety, cleaner environment for ports, terminals and shipping lines. With Spire delivering consistently reliable and critical data on Satellite AIS positioning, the two companies are working to provide clean data that has never before been collected in an easy to manage new platform.



“Spire Maritime is extremely pleased to partner with Teqplay,” says Simon van den Dries, CCO, Spire Maritime. “Spire Global has become an established leader in the space data industry and is partnering with the most innovative industry experts to create new access to highly relevant datasets for customers worldwide.”

“Teqplay is looking forward to innovate and work with Spire,” says Léon Gommans, CEO of Teqplay. “Digitization and servitization is the next step in the maritime industry and port call optimization. Teqplay is recognized for innovation in close collaboration resulting in services and products for the industry that directly and globally contribute to the bottom-line.”

Teqplay is unique in the approach and belief that real value can be harvested in close collaboration with the actual people running the maritime industry. The solutions and information are co-created and validated with the users and directly contribute to the bottom-line. With our technology 20 percent saving in waiting time have been realised in the Port of Rotterdam.

Spire Global's reputation for valuable data is due to our large constellation of fully owned and operated satellites that offer data and analytics for parts of the world where collecting data is notoriously difficult. The company recently created Spire Maritime which closed out 2018 with 160% year-over-year revenue growth. The new effort is pushing the Satellite AIS maritime segment forward with unique innovations in product creation.

About Teqplay

Teqplay was founded in 2015 in Rotterdam with the aim to globally digitize and optimize port calls and the maritime supply chain. Teqplay successfully proved that maritime supply chains can greatly benefit from open and publicly available data sources. Together with global clients we developed and implemented solutions that globally work and are independent from proprietary data. Rotterdam is the starting point of our journey. We deliver insight and solutions for port authorities, shipping lines, shippers, terminals and agents. Teqplay currently is a team of eighteen and continues to grow. For more information please visit www.teqplay.nl

About Spire Maritime

Launched in late 2018, Spire Maritime is on a mission to become the global leader in capturing, mining, refining, and analyzing AIS-related data and information. To learn more, visit: maritime.spire.com

