India Construction Chemical Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Report 2019 Featuring Pidilite Industries, BASF, Fosroc Chemicals, Sika, Chembond Chemicals

The demand for construction chemicals in India stood at 1,012 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during 2019-2030 to reach 2,815 thousand tonnes by 2030.



Increasing use of construction chemicals by real estate sector and government bodies, in addition to growing construction of residential houses and commercial complexes, are the key factors expected to spur the demand for construction chemicals. Moreover, investments in infrastructure projects by the government as well as private companies are increasing across the country.



During 2017-2018, India received a total FDI inflow of INR175,710 million in construction sector, resulting in increased construction activities, thereby propelling the demand for construction chemicals during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's construction chemical market are Pidilite Industries Limited, BASF India Limited, Fosroc Chemicals (India) Private Limited, Sika India private limited, Chembond Chemicals Limited, etc.



Key Target Audience:

Construction chemical manufacturers and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to construction chemical distribution and real estate sector

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research organizations and consulting companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. India Construction Chemical Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

2.1. Demand

2.2. Supply

2.3. Gap

2.4. Inventory



3. India Construction Chemical Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By Type

3.2. By End Use

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region

3.5. By Company



4. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

4.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

4.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



5. List of Major Consumers

5.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Profiles

6.1.1.1. Basic Details

6.1.1.2. Financials

6.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

6.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

6.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

6.1.1.6. Key Strategy



7. Top News/Deals



Companies Mentioned



Pidilite Industries Limited

BASF India Limited

Fosroc Chemicals (India) Private Limited

Sika India private limited

Chembond Chemicals Limited

