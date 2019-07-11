Ethyl Mercaptan - widely demanded across various industries, While the market expanding at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Ethyl Mercaptan market is projected to reach 330.3 million USD by 2025, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 1.0% from 2019 to 2025. Ethyl mercaptan serves as an intermediate and starting material in the manufacturing of variety of products. Application in manufacturing of insecticides, antioxidants, plastics and others has led to the wider demand for ethyl mercaptan across various sectors of the industry. Ethyl mercaptan usage in the manufacturing of Phorate and Clethodim drives its demand in agrochemical synthesis and pesticides industry. Ethyl mercaptan as a binder stabilizer finds its application in ink and dye additive, and is an effective solvent in digital image processing. Moreover, ethyl mercaptan being a minor and a vital component is used as an gas odorant to odorize LPG and helps in detecting gas leaks.



The demand for ethyl mercaptan is expanding at very steady rate. The demand for ethyl mercaptan in Asia-Pacific economies is expected to increase in the next few years owing to high rate of industrialization in the region.

Key findings from the report:

• The global Ethyl Mercaptan market is expected to reach 330.3 million USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 1.0%

Based on Application: Odorization is accounted to hold majority share of the market in 2018, while application such as agrochemical synthesis and adhesive stabilizer are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period

Based on End-Use: Usage of ethyl mercaptan in chemical industry has increased slightly over the past few years. Moreover demand from agrochemical has led to increasing demand for ethyl mercaptan

Based on Region North America held the majority of the share of the global market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period

Some of the key companies operating in the market include- Arkema S.A., Chevron Phillips, ATOFINA Chemicals, Inc., Penta International, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Sigma Aldrich, PPG Industries, Exxon Mobil, DowDuPont Inc. and among others

The report segments global Ethyl Mercaptan market on the basis of application, products, end-user and region.

Ethyl Mercaptan Market, By Application

Ink & Dye Additives

LPG Odorization

Pesticide intermediate

Antioxidants

Plastic manufacturing

Agrochemical Synthesis

Adhesive Stabilizer

Others

AHCL Market, By Product

Ethanol method

Ethyl Chloride method

Anhydrous ethanol method

Others

By End-Use

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Agrochemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World Central and South America (CSA) Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Find more research reports on Chemical and Material Industry, by Energias Market Research:

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (AHCl) Market - The demand for Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market is projected to reach 2.63 billion USD by 2025, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2025. Anhydrous hydrogen chloride, AHCl, is a colorless gas and is readily absorbed in water to form hydrochloric acid. Being hydroscopic in nature, the gas forms white fumes in moist air attract moisture which are a mist of hydrochloric acid.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market - The global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to expand to USD 11.6 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for ethylene vinyl acetate from packaging industry. The replacement of traditional packaging techniques with flexible packaging has propelled the demand for EVA in packaging applications. Additionally, growing use of EVA in the solar power industry is further expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market - The global linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market was valued at USD 8,410.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 11,650.5 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for cleaning agents from household and industrial sectors. Rising hygiene concerns among the consumers, not only to remain healthy but also to keep their environment clean is further expected to drive the demand for over the forecast period.

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd. -

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.