Cambium Learning Partners with Clever Across Four Business Units

The new partnership provides access to rostering and SSO solution across Cambium’s award-winning brands and breakthrough technology solutions for K–12 students and teachers

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning ® Group, Inc. , a leading educational solutions and services company committed to helping all students reach their full potential, today announced a new partnership with Clever , the most widely used single sign-on (SSO) portal in K–12 schools nationwide. The partnership encompasses all four of Cambium Learning’s business units: Learning A-Z ®, ExploreLearning ®, Voyager Sopris Learning ®, and VKidz Learning .



As a result of this partnership, schools and districts that use Clever will be able to provide SSO and a seamless login experience across all the instructional products and resources from each of Cambium Learning’s award-winning brands. Students and educators will be able to easily access solutions—including programs for differentiated instruction, intervention, professional development, and assessment—from their existing Clever portals, saving valuable instructional time.

“More than half of US K–12 schools use Clever and value the Clever portal for its interoperability and ease of access,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning Group. “This partnership makes it effortless for schools to offer quick, easy access to Cambium Learning’s high-quality learning technologies that make a positive difference in the lives of teachers and students every day.”

“After years of working with some of Cambium Learning’s business units, such as Learning A-Z, we’re excited to now welcome all of the company’s brands to our platform,” said Tyler Bosmeny, CEO of Clever. “This expanded partnership will make it easier than ever for students and teachers nationwide to engage with the innovative educational solutions offered by Cambium Learning.”

About Clever

Clever was founded by educators and technologists to speed the adoption and impact of learning applications in the classroom. Now, more than 50 percent of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to deploy leading software applications and provide a secure, personalized learning experience for teachers and students. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Partners, GSV Capital, and Y-Combinator, Clever is based in San Francisco, California. For more information visit https://clever.com .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

Media Contact

Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Barbara Benson, CFO

Barbara.Benson@cambiumlearning.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.