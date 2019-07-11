Luanda hosts four-party summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 11 - The Angolan capital is to host on Friday a summit involving the republics of Angola, DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda, aimed at analysing security and regional co-operation. ,

On a press note, the Civil Office of the Angolan Head of State announces that the meeting will happen under an initiative of President João Lourenço, who has made the invitation to his counterparts, namely Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.