Angola attends regional conference on terrorism

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 11 - The Angolan ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abílio, is since last Wednesday attending the African Regional High-Level Conference on Counter-Terrorism and the Prevention of Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism, happening in Nairobi, Kenya, until this Thursday.,

The meeting, which received a message from the United Nations Secretary-General, is analysing topics relating to extremism and violence conducive to terrorism.

Meanwhile, on the fringes of the conference, the Angolan ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abílio, held a courtesy meeting with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

