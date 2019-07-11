Angola attends regional conference on terrorism
The meeting, which received a message from the United Nations Secretary-General, is analysing topics relating to extremism and violence conducive to terrorism.
Meanwhile, on the fringes of the conference, the Angolan ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abílio, held a courtesy meeting with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.