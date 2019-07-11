Global Small Molecule CMO Market 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for CDMOs Offering Highly Potent API

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule CMO Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Small Molecule CMO Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an analysis of the global small molecule CMO market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and by region. A brief segment analysis of small molecule CMO market has also been provided. Moreover, an overview of pharmaceutical industry and contract manufacturing industry has included in the report.

The pharmaceutical industry primarily encompassed a large number of private as well as public organizations that discover, develop, produce, and market drugs for medicinal use. It is considered as one of the vital component of health care system worldwide. On the basis of molecule types, pharmaceutical drugs can be categorized into small molecule or conventional drugs, and large molecules or biologic drugs.



Small molecules are primarily made up of naturally occurring compounds which have been isolated or re-synthesized in the laboratory. These are interchangeably called as drugs. Majority of drugs are come under the category of small molecules. Small molecules are well defined, and independent of manufacturing process.



CMO or Contract Manufacturing Organization is a third party, which the pharmaceutical firms approach for the manufacturing of components of its product or whole of its product. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) undertakes the production of product(s) under the brand name of another firm. Sometimes CMOs are also referred as contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).



The global small molecule CMO market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would follow the same trends in the next five years (2019-2023) as well. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period. Growing pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for oncology drugs are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Other growth drivers such as growing demand for process development CMO services, robust pipeline of small molecule drugs & increasing rate of FDA approvals, mergers & acquisitions, growing demand for CDMOs offering highly potent API etc. are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

The report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the small molecule CMO market has forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The small molecule CMO market is highly fragmented, as the top ten players accounted for less than half market share globally. Lonza Group, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., Catalent, Inc., and Patheon Inc. are key companies in the global market whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report provides business overview, financial overview, and business strategies adopted by the respective companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Overview

2.1.1 Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Industry (Drugs)

2.1.2 Small Molecule vs Biological Drugs

2.2 Drug Manufacturing Process

2.2.1 Drug Manufacturing Process

2.2.2 Comparison: In-House Vs CMO Production



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Molecule-Type

3.1.3 Global Small Molecule Market by Value

3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market by Production

3.3 Global Small Molecule CMO Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Outsourced/CMO Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Outsourced/CMO Market by Molecule-Type

3.3.3 Global Small Molecule CMO Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Small Molecule CMO Market by Segments (Originator Drugs, Generic Drugs)

3.3.5 Global Small Molecule CMO Market by Region

3.4 Global Small Molecule CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Small Molecule CMO Generic Drug Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Small Molecule CMO Originator Drug Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The U.S. Small Molecule CMO Market Analysis

4.1.1 The U.S. Small Molecule CMO Market by Value

4.2 China Small Molecule CMO Market Analysis

4.2.1 China Small Molecule CMO Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Industry Growth

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Oncology Drugs

5.1.3 Growing Demand for Process Development CMO Services

5.1.4 Low Manufacturing Cost

5.1.5 Robust Pipeline of Small Molecule Drugs and Increasing Rate of FDA Approvals

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Risk Associated with CMOs

5.2.2 Stringent Regulations

5.2.3 Technical Challenges

5.2.4 Intellectual Property Risks and Quality Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Entrance of Numerous Small, Virtual Startups

5.3.2 Increasing Complexity of Small Molecule Drugs

5.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.3.4 Growing Demand for CDMOs Offering Highly Potent API

5.3.5 Capacity Utilization Rate of CMO Industry



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Small Molecule CMO Market by Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Lonza Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd

7.3 Catalent, Inc.

7.4 Patheon Inc.



