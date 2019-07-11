Global Power Sports Market Outlook 2019-2023: Analysis on ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, and PWC

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC) Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power sports market is estimated to reach US$13.32 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The factors such as increasing new powerboat sales, improving consumer confidence index, rising young population, accelerating economic growth and escalating urban population are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the seasonality of power sports vehicles sales, weather fluctuations, environmental issues and high maintenance cost.



A few notable trends include increased power sports product offerings, technological advancement, economical impact of snowmobiling, artificial intelligence (AI) applications in power sports vehicles and emergence of next-generation engines.



The power sports market comprises four main segments namely snowmobiles, powerboats (PWC and others), motorcycles and off-road vehicles, which further includes all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) & side-by-side vehicles (SSVs). High preference of side-by-side vehicles in developing economies helped off-road vehicles to remain at top position amongst all the segments in 2018.



The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to favourable weather conditions and increasing consumers spending on recreational and sports activities. The U.S. and Canada are the two largest market for power sports and are already well-penetrated at developed market levels.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Off-Road Vehicles

1.3 Snowmobiles

1.4 Powerboats

1.5 Motorcycles



2. Global Power Sports Market Analysis

2.1 Global Power Sports Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Power Sports Market Volume by Segment

2.3 Global Power Sports Market Volume Forecast by Segment

2.4 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume

2.4.1 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume

2.4.2 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume Forecast

2.4.3 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume by Segment

2.4.4 Global Side-by-Side Vehicles Market Volume

2.4.5 Global Side-by-Side Vehicles Market Volume Forecast

2.4.6 Global ATV Market Volume

2.4.7 Global ATV Market Volume Forecast

2.4.8 Global ATV Market Volume by Region

2.5 Global Snowmobile Market Volume

2.6 Global Personal Watercraft Market Volume



3. Regional Power Sports Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Snowmobile Market Volume

3.1.2 North America Snowmobile Market Volume Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Snowmobile Market Volume

3.1.4 The U.S. Snowmobile Market Volume Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Snowmobile Registration by State

3.1.6 The U.S. ATV Market Volume

3.1.7 The U.S. ATV Market Volume Forecast

3.1.8 The U.S. Powerboat Market Volume

3.1.9 The U.S. Powerboat Market Volume Forecast

3.1.10 The U.S. Powerboat Market Volume by Segments

3.1.11 The U.S. Powerboat Market Volume by Engine Types

3.1.12 The U.S. Personal Watercraft Market Volume

3.1.13 The U.S. Personal Watercraft Market Volume Forecast

3.1.14 The U.S. Motorcycle Market Volume

3.1.15 The U.S. Motorcycle Market Volume Forecast

3.1.16 The U.S. Motorcycle Market Volume by Segment

3.1.17 The U.S. New 601cc+ Motorcycle Registration Motorcycles

3.1.18 Canada ATV Market Volume

3.1.19 Canada ATV Market Volume Forecast

3.1.20 Canada Snowmobile Market Volume

3.1.21 Canada Snowmobile Market Volume Forecast

3.1.22 Canada Snowmobile Registration by Province

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe New 601+cc Motorcycle Registration

3.2.2 Europe New 601+cc Motorcycle Registration Forecast

3.2.3 Germany New Motorcycle Registration

3.2.4 Germany New Motorcycle Registration Forecast

3.2.5 The U.K. New Motorcycle Registration by Category



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing New Power Boat Sales

4.1.2 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.1.3 Rising Young Population

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Escalating Urban Population

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Increased Power Sports Product Offerings

4.2.2 Technological Advancement

4.2.3 Economical Impact of Snowmobiling

4.2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications in Power Sports Vehicles

4.2.5 Emergence of Next Generation Engines

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Seasonality of Power Sports Vehicles Sales

4.3.2 Weather Fluctuations

4.3.3 Environmental Issues

4.3.4 High Maintenance Cost



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Power Sports Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Side-by-Side Vehicles Market Share Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - ATV Market Share Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players - Snowmobiles Market Share Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Power Sports Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Personal Watercraft Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Polaris Industries Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

6.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

6.4 Textron Inc.

6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

6.6 Yamaha Corporation (Yamaha Motors)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu2zot

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sporting Goods and Equipment, Motorcycles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.