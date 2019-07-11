Global AI Infrastructure Market Outlook 2019-2025: Projecting a CAGR of 23.1% - Rising Need for Coprocessors Due to Slowdown of Moore's Law Spurs Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2019 to USD 50.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.1%.



This research report segments the global AI infrastructure market on the basis of offering, technology, deployment, end-user, function geography. The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the AI infrastructure market and also includes value chain. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



A few AI infrastructure ecosystem players are as follows: SK HYNIX Inc. (South Korea), Wave Computing (US), Toshiba (Japan), Imagination Technologies (UK), Cambricon Technology (China), Cadence (US), Graphcore (UK), Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (US), and Tensotorrent Inc. (Canada).

Drivers & Restraints



Major factors driving the AI infrastructure market growth include increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, escalating demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centers, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, growing volume of data generated in industries such as automotive and healthcare, improving computing power and declining hardware cost, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism. However, mature markets in North America and Europe is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market.

Cloud deployment to hold largest share of AI infrastructure market by 2025

The cloud deployment mode provides several benefits, such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, and high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirement. The demand for the cloud deployment mode for NLP and ML tools in AI is expected to increase with the growing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions.

AI solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients as many organizations have migrated from on-premises to either private or public cloud. Moreover, the cloud provides additional flexibility for business operations and real-time data accessibility to companies.

The cloud platform provides improved predictive capability as this type of deployment mode enables faster alarm notification in critical situations. Further, it helps in maintaining a competitive edge by eliminating the administrative roadblocks of the supporting infrastructure and enables organizations to focus on improving their competencies. Major vendors offering cloud-based AI platforms include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon.com's AWS (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), and Google (US).

Processors to account for largest share of AI infrastructure hardware market

The processor segment includes CPUs, microprocessing units (MPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). GPUs are being conventionally developed by companies such as NVIDIA (US) and ARM (UK).

High parallel processing capabilities and improved computing power are the major benefits leading to high adoption of processors in various AI applications. Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) were launched by Google (an Alphabet (US) company) in early 2016. Intel (US) has been a leading provider of CPUs, and Xilinx Inc. (US) is a major provider of FPGAs for AI applications.

APAC is likely to witness significant CAGR in AI infrastructure market during forecast period

APAC is expected to continue to lead the AI infrastructure market and is also likely to be the fastest-growing region. This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors, such as automotive, automation, power, and increasing adoption of cloud-based services and machine learning platform.

A few of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers are present in APAC countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Therefore, the AI infrastructure market in APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primaries Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in AI Infrastructure Market

4.2 AI Infrastructure Hardware Market, By Type

4.3 AI Infrastructure Market, By Deployment

4.4 AI Infrastructure Market, By Function

4.5 AI Infrastructure Market for Enterprise, By Region

4.6 AI Infrastructure Market, By Technology

4.7 AI Infrastructure Market, By Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning Platform

5.2.1.2 Escalating Demand for AI Hardware in High-Performance Computing Data Centers

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

5.2.1.4 Growing Volume of Data Generated in Industries Such as Automotive and Healthcare

5.2.1.5 Improving Computing Power and Declining Hardware Cost

5.2.1.6 Growing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations

5.2.1.7 Expanding AI Applications in Industries Such as Healthcare, Automotive, Finance, and Tourism

5.2.1.8 Evolving Applications of Industrial IoT and Automation Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of AI Hardware Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Surging Demand for FPGA-Based Accelerators

5.2.3.2 Rising Need for Coprocessors Due to Slowdown of Moore's Law

5.2.3.3 Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unreliability of AI Algorithms

5.2.4.2 Creation of Application-Specific Models and Mechanisms of AI in Cloud

5.2.4.3 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy in AI Platforms

5.2.4.4 No Assurance or Guarantee on Returns on Investment

5.2.4.5 Availability of Limited Structured Data to Train and Develop Efficient AI Systems

6 AI Infrastructure Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Processor

6.2.1.1 CPU

6.2.1.2 GPU

6.2.1.3 FPGA

6.2.1.4 ASIC

6.2.2 Memory

6.2.2.1 High-Bandwidth Memory, Independent of Its Computing Architecture, is Being Developed and Deployed for AI Applications

6.2.3 Storage

6.2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence, Along With Analytics Tools, is Used in Sorting Necessary and Unessential Data

6.2.4 Networking

6.2.4.1 NVIDIA (US), Intel (US) And CISCO (US) Are Key Providers of Network Interconnect Adapters for AI Applications

6.3 Server Software

6.3.1 Creating Intelligent Software Involves Simulating Several Capabilities Such as Problem-Solving, Perception, and Knowledge Representation

7 AI Infrastructure Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Machine Learning

7.2.1 Machine Learning Enables Systems to Automatically Improve Their Performance With Experience

7.3 Deep Learning

7.3.1 Deep Learning Uses Artificial Neural Networks to Learn Multiple Levels of Data

8 AI Infrastructure Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Training

8.2.1 Building Good Model is Directly Related to Quality and Quantity of Data Used in the Process of Learning Model

8.3 Inference

8.3.1 On-Premises Inference Platform is Adopted to Gain Faster Results Than That of Cloud

9 AI Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 Data-Sensitive Enterprises Prefer On-Premises AI Solutions Based on Advanced Nlp Techniques and Ml Models

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud-Based AI Solutions Provide Additional Flexibility and More Accurate Real-Time Data Essential for Effective Business Operations

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Hybrid Infrastructure Would Help in Fast Work Processes, Saving Time, and Money

10 AI Infrastructure Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Enterprises

10.2.1 Utilization of Advanced Big Data Solutions for Operational Data Explosion is Impacting Future Requirements for AI-Based Servers

10.3 Government Organizations

10.3.1 Governments Worldwide are Working Toward Implementing AI in Security Solutions to Protect Critical Government and Defense-Related Infrastructure

10.4 Cloud Service Providers (CSP)

10.4.1 Cloud Service Providers Need to Deliver Industry-Specific Functionality or Help Users Meet Certain Regulatory Requirements

11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Improved Economy and High Disposable Income in US Lead to Increased Demand for Modern Technologies, Which, in Turn, Boosts AI Infrastructure Market Growth

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 High Adoption of AI Technologies, Especially Ml and Nlp, is Fueling Canadian Market Growth

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexican Market Growth is Driven By Growing Penetration of AI in Security and BFSI Industries in Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Adoption of Supercomputers Would Drive Market in UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Adoption of Cloud Computing and Industry 4.0 has Created Increased Demand for Data Centers in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Investment of Venture Capitalists in French Start-Ups for Development of AI Ecosystem Surge AI Infrastructure Market Growth in Country

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.3.4.1 Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, and Poland Drive AI Infrastructure Market Growth in Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Density, Redundant Facilities is Triggering Deployment of Data Centers, Thereby Escalating Demand for AI Infrastructure

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Companies in Japan are Utilizing Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Through Cloud)

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Have Positive Impact on AI Infrastructure Market

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.4.4.1 Australia, Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia are Major Countries Responsible for Growth in Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Brazil has Largest Computing Services Market in South America, Followed By Chile and Argentina

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa

11.5.2.1 Smart Mobile Data Traffic Would Lead to Increased Workload on Data Centers, Resulting in AI Server Growth

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in AI Infrastructure Market

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 AI Infrastructure Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4.3 Innovators

12.3.4.4 Emerging Companies

13 Company Profiles

13.1.1 Intel Corporation

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products and Solutions Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation

13.1.3 Samsung Electronics

13.1.4 Micron Technology

13.1.5 Xilinx

13.1.6 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

13.1.7 IBM

13.1.8 Google

13.1.9 Microsoft

13.1.10 Amazon Web Services

13.1.11 CISCO

13.1.12 ARM

13.1.13 Dell

13.1.14 HPE

13.1.15 Habana Labs

13.1.16 Synopsys Inc.

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 S K Hynix Inc.

13.2.2 Wave Computing

13.2.3 Toshiba

13.2.4 Imagination Technologies

13.2.5 Cambricon Technologies

13.2.6 Graphcore

13.2.7 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

13.2.8 Cadence Design Systems

13.2.9 Tenstorrent



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yjy72

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Artificial Intelligence



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.