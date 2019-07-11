AgraFlora Organics “THC Antidote” to Feature Endorsement From Famed Celebrity Cannabis Activist; Provides Guidance Regarding Nano-Encapsulated Delivery System

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: PUFXF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to provide the following corporate development updates regarding its exclusive domestic Canadian sub-license of the True Focus product suite and proprietary intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio.



Comprehensive research and development (“R&D”), as well as data-driven brand-building initiatives are underway at the parent company domicile of True Focus, which in turn will benefit AgraFlora via the enhancement of its marketing toolkit as it embarks upon its go-to-market strategy for the product. Specific product highlights and R&D guidance include:

Completed production series of commercial vignettes featuring a famed cannabis rights activist, https://agraflora.com/brands/true-focus/ ;

; Optimization of social media campaign via assistance of expert advisory group;

R&D of Nano-encapsulated product version for higher effectiveness;

R&D of additional product formulations aimed at energy and sleep;

Investigation and assessment of potential clinical trials by way of randomized, placebo-controlled, cross over design, pilot study to evaluate the effect of True Focus spray on healthy subjects after consuming cannabinoids.

True Focus’ all natural, nutraceutical product formulations are designed to mitigate the negative side effects associated with excessive tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) consumption and are considered ‘patent-pending’ by way of a United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) patent application. Delivered to the end consumer via a pocket sized, user-friendly spray bottle, True Focus’ revolutionary formulations are designed to be ingested in a sublingual manner.

Recreational cannabis consumption for the purpose of achieving desired levels of euphoric or psychoactive effects, can at times lead to adverse and unwanted side effects, given the lack of consistent dose distinction or historical use. True Focus’ patent-pending formulation offers a unique solution to alleviating undesirable symptoms associated with a “THC overdose”.

Brandon Boddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AgraFlora stated: “Despite the many positive reasons for which people choose to use cannabis, the fact remains that overconsumption is a risk and it is well documented that excessive cannabis consumption can cause a myriad of undesirable adverse effects. We encourage both current and prospective shareholders alike to watch AgraFlora’s True Focus THC Antidote celebrity endorsement, available at https://agraflora.com/brands/true-focus/ .

As reported by the CBC, Quebec Poison Control has indicated that the number of reported cases of ‘cannabis poisoning’ has more than tripled in the province since recreational legalization passed in the fall of 2018. Further, with the upcoming addition of edible cannabis form-factors into the legalization framework, risk of overconsumption via novice and experienced users alike shall presumably persist if not increase. As such, we are excited about the prospects for a patent-pending nutraceutical product that offers the potential to lessen some of the negative side effects associated with excessive cannabis consumption.

As a complement to our growing and diversified portfolio of robust downstream cannabis assets, we believe that True Focus represents a strong accompaniment to our suite of products offerings.”

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com .

