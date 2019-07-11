Securonix Achieves SOC2® + HITRUST CSF® Certification

Certification Bolsters Securonix’s Mission to Transform Healthcare Security Monitoring with SaaS SIEM

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securonix, Inc., the leader in next-gen SIEM, today announced that it has achieved SOC2 + HITRUST Type 2 certification for the Securonix SaaS environment. This is the latest advancement in Securonix’s ongoing commitment to provide a highly secure and industry compliant environment for protecting and safeguarding client information.



The certification validates Securonix’s adherence to state and federal security, privacy, and regulatory standards for healthcare data. The Securonix SaaS platform operates on AWS, the most secure cloud infrastructure in the industry. Securonix’s compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC2 frameworks ensures that client data is protected by the most comprehensive and up-to-date security controls.

Securonix Next-Gen SIEM is the only SIEM solution that provides a packaged solution with built-in connectors and use cases specifically designed for monitoring threats to healthcare organizations. The solution comes with built-in connectors for all major healthcare applications such as EPIC, Cerner, and many others. The solution incorporates behavioral analytics and employee and patient context to detect and respond to the most advanced insider and cyber threats.

Securonix was also recognized as a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management.

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to comply with regulations which require the utmost care in handling patient data. Achieving this pivotal benchmark is a validation of our ongoing commitment to meet the data privacy need of our customers,” said Nitin Agale, SVP of strategy and marketing at Securonix. “With a secure cloud environment and the most advanced analytics capabilities, customers can leverage the benefits of rapid deployment, no operational overhead, and advanced threat detection, while having an assurance that their data is safely and securely protected.”

HITRUST CSF certification is a security framework companies use to manage compliance. It integrates, harmonizes, and cross-references globally recognized standards and business requirements including HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO, and state laws for comprehensive security controls. HITRUST provides both prescriptive requirements and a flexible framework that evolves alongside changing industry conditions.

HITRUST CSF is the industry-wide standard required by health care providers and insurance plans. This achievement puts Securonix at the forefront of compliance for a SIEM solution that is cloud based, healthcare ready, and available as a service.

To learn more about the Securonix packaged security monitoring solution for healthcare, visit https://www.securonix.com/solutions/securonix-for-healthcare/

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM using the power of big data and machine learning. Built on an open Hadoop platform, Securonix Next-Gen SIEM provides unlimited scalability and log management, behavior analytics-based advanced threat detection, and automated incident response on a single platform. Globally, customers use Securonix to address their insider threat, cyber threat, cloud security, and application security monitoring requirements.

