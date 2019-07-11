EXL announces deal with UK insurer British Friendly to build a digital life protection platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced it will partner with UK mutual insurer British Friendly to develop an end-to-end customer on-boarding, underwriting and policy administration platform. The digital platform will improve efficiencies for advisers when placing clients on risk and accelerate the ability of British Friendly to respond to changing consumer requirements and bring new products to market.



Commenting on the partnership, Lee Schopp, interim CEO at British Friendly, said: "The ease of doing business with British Friendly is one of our guiding principles. In recent years, innovative new products and services have supported significant growth. While our current systems work well, we want to ensure we are ahead of the game when it comes to building next generation technology to support advisers. As we look to the future, we understand the need to leverage advanced information technology and. by partnering with EXL, we can continue to provide the award-winning standard that enabled us to receive the Gold Service Award from Defaqto, which confirms the high regard our service is held by intermediaries.”

Nigel Edwards, Senior Vice President and head of UK/EU for EXL, said: “We are hugely excited to partner with British Friendly to create an innovative platform in the mutual space to enhance the customer experience for both their members and intermediaries using a fast, cost-effective system.”

Guy Williams, VP Marketing, EXL said: “The partnership combines British Friendly’s award-winning income protection products, the values of a well-respected mutual, and our market-leading technology to make it easier for IFAs and customers to provide financial security in this essential yet under-penetrated market.”

About British Friendly

Founded in 1902 to provide sickness benefits for Commercial Travellers, British Friendly has over a century of experience of “being there when our members need us most.” Based in Bedford, British Friendly is one of the larger UK Friendly Societies with over £77m in assets. As a mutual we exist solely for the benefit of more than 29,000 members and have no shareholders to whom we need to pay dividends. www.britishfriendly.com

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help businesses enhance revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), Latin America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.



