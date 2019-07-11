BOnline harnesses ADVA FSP 3000 for scalable nationwide network

/EIN News/ -- High-capacity metro and backbone infrastructure provides international connectivity to Kuwait’s government and financial institutions

Kuwait City, Kuwait. July 11, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that BOnline, a leading internet service provider in the Middle East, has deployed its FSP 3000 in a high-availability, future-proof network. Delivering high-capacity connectivity to enterprises, government institutions and finance companies throughout Kuwait, the new metro and backbone infrastructure features 100Gbit/s capabilities. ADVA’s solution supports a seamless transition from BOnline’s legacy technology. With its modular design, it also ensures massive scalability, enabling the service provider to easily expand and evolve its offerings. ADVA’s team will also provide BOnline with ongoing maintenance and continuous onsite support.

“This deployment empowers us to tackle soaring demand for data, not only in the business space but also from our government clients and their international partners. It also positions us to face the future. With the inherent scalability of ADVA’s technology and the continuous support of its team, we know we can deliver the services our customers need right now and in years to come,” said Ayman Abu Jalalah, director, network operations, BOnline. “The ADVA FSP 3000 provides the modularity, capacity and ease of use we were looking for to take our network to the next level. And with its small footprint and low power consumption, this deployment helps us reduce cost and enhance sustainability.”

BOnline’s new high-capacity infrastructure includes a 27-node metro network stretching across Kuwait in a robust ring topology. The solution has a backbone capable of 100Gbit/s and will be used to deliver Gigabit Ethernet and MPLS services for national and international customers including businesses, banks and government security institutions. The ADVA FSP 3000 provides easy interoperability with BOnline’s deployed equipment, protecting its investments and bridging the gap to next-generation technology. Supporting both 10Gbit/s and 100Gbit/s, the 9RU FSP 3000 offers award-winning energy efficiency. And with its pay-as-you-grow modular architecture it provides ultimate flexibility for future growth.

“Like network operators across the world, BOnline is facing unprecedented challenges as it looks to tackle booming demand. By leveraging our scalable technology, it’s investing in a solution that delivers the high-capacity always-on connectivity that its customers require today as well as in the future,” commented Munther Jadallah, account manager, sales, Middle East, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 offers several crucial competitive advantages. It provides a variety of channel and module protection mechanisms together with comprehensive monitoring and test functions for ultimate reliability. With its flexible modular architecture, it supports quick and easy migration to higher speeds, leaving BOnline free to innovate and explore ways of delivering even more to its customers.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

ADVA press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@advaoptical.com

ADVA investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@advaoptical.com

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.