BROWNIE’S MARINE GROUP’S SUBSIDIARY, BROWNIE’S THIRD LUNG’ “BIAS” (BOAT INTEGRATED AIR SYSTEM) FEATURED IN SCOUT BOATS NEW PROMOTIONAL VIDEO / WEBSITE AS KEY FEATURE

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, FL, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: BWMG) a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of hi-tech diving solutions, is proud to be featured as a key component of Scout Boats’ all new video marketing promotion. Scout’s high-tech, state of the art, feature-rich designs can be equipped with Brownie’s BIAS (Boat Integrated Air System) and E-Reel hose management systems direct from the factory or at the local dealer level, adding a 2, 3, or 4 person tank-less diving dimension to a line of vessels already turning heads and redefining the approach to aquatic adventures.



Brownie’s Third Lung’ “OEM” program was created to support boat builders and boat dealers worldwide with integrated battery-powered and AC powered diving solutions. The Brownie’s BIAS product group is ideal to enhance every boat owner’s experience by allowing easy diving on demand. The OEM program is tailored to attract the leading edge boat builders around the globe that recognize the competitive edge Brownie’s integrated dive solutions can provide. The installation of a BIAS package can be implemented at time of build for a new boat or installed at the dealership thanks to coordinated installation plans. The OEM/dealer program enhances the boat owner’s scope of utilization and generates an additional revenue center for the boat builder/dealer; truly a win-win. Brownie’s VS (variable speed) battery powered BIAS tank-free diving packages are available for all size boats while the high pressure YachtPro “Essential” SCUBA tank compressor system allows vessels with AC power to recharge SCUBA tanks and supply air to the BIAS for Third Lung type tank-free diving. The breathing air quality BIAS package also accommodates a wide range of other air uses onboard a vessel such as air horns, pneumatic door/hatch openers, after-wash dry-down and water toy / fender inflation.

Installation of the Brownie’s Third Lung BIAS system is boat builder / dealer friendly, and comes complete with specifications, mounting templates, mechanical drawing packages and installation assistance from the Brownie’s team.

The “E-Reel” Hose System features a level winding 150-ft main hose recovery system that quick connects to Brownie’s proprietary “Peleton Hose System” for 2, 3, or 4 divers, making deployment and storage a breeze through a customized hawse fitting equipped with hose guide and rewind switch/circuit protection. Whether you’re diving for recreation, dinner or for prop and hull maintenance, you can rest assured that Brownie’s has you covered – we created “Diving Made Easy.”

Robert Carmichael, Brownie’s CEO stated, “We are very honored to be featured as part of the new Scout Boats promotional video and web site as it demonstrates the perfect match between great quality boats and our phenomenal boat integrated dive systems.”

Video can be viewed here . More information can be found here .

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the boating and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba. LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida and employs 20 full-time staff. For more information, visit: BrowniesMarineGroup.com .

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the development, production and marketability of our development stage NEMO product. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and on Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Contact Diana Giorgetti, (954)-462-5570

diana@browniesmarinegroup.com



