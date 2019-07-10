ClubLife Management to Manage New Orleans-Area Chateau Golf & Country Club

Luxury Lifestyle Club Features Magnificent 50,000-Square-Foot Clubhouse, Golf, Tennis, Dining, Fitness, Pool

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – a full-service management division sponsored by ClubCorp – announces it has been selected to manage Chateau Golf & Country Club, a luxury lifestyle club located less than 30 minutes outside of New Orleans. Situated on 110 acres of scenic countryside in Kenner, Chateau Golf & Country Club offers a spectacular range of facilities and recreational amenities.



“ClubLife Management brings a wealth of resources, fresh ideas and reciprocal access to a network of more than 300 clubs nationwide,” said Michelle Yenni, General Manager. “This can only be a plus for the club’s service standards and operations, and our members, who already are excited to take advantage of their new benefits.”



“We are honored that the ownership group of Chateau Golf & Country Club, such an exceptional club ideally located near one of the most historical and culturally rich cities in the world, has chosen ClubLife Management to oversee its operations,” said Doug Hellman, Senior Vice President, ClubLife Management. “We are excited to have the opportunity to elevate the club lifestyle experience through enhanced programming, as well as leverage our operations, membership sales expertise and buying power to establish Chateau as the “must join” private club in the greater New Orleans market.”



In addition to a 6,800-yard, par-72 championship golf course – one of the top courses in the Greater New Orleans area – Chateau Golf & Country Club features a majestic 50,000-square-foot clubhouse with a lounge where members regularly gather to socialize, and casual and upscale dining areas plus a spectacular range of well-appointed private rooms and a grand ballroom that can seat up to 450 guests. Member lifestyle amenities include one of the largest tennis facilities in the area, with seven Har-Tru clay courts, two hard courts and a second-floor viewing deck overlooking the courts, a full-service fitness facility and resort-style pool.



About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management and management consulting to private clubs, premier resort and daily-fee golf courses, and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. ClubLife Management clients include River Run Country Club (Davidson, NC); Engineers Country Club (Roslyn, NY); Crystal Lake Country Club (Crystal Lake, IL) and Waterfall Club (Clayton, GA). In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of over 300+ country clubs, city and stadium clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com or contact Doug Hellman 847.493.9697 or doug.hellman@clublifemanagement.com



About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and city business clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

The lavishly appointed Grand Ballroom at Chateau Golf & Country Club can accommodate up to 275 guests.



The magnificent 50,000-square-foot Chateau Golf & Country Club clubhouse and resort-style pool area has played host over the years to numerous member functions, Governor’s balls, private parties and wedding receptions.



Chateau Golf & Country Club’s 6,800-yard, par-72 championship golf course features contoured fairways and greens varying in size and undulation.



Chateau Golf & Country Club offers a range of elegant private event rooms that can accommodate every special event.









Patty Jerde

ClubCorp

patty.jerde@clubcorp.com

972.888.7790



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb97bd57-e6ef-4086-8054-a97d86fe99d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4989717d-82e4-4e04-9c1e-b54a06d08c53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbeb9de2-777b-4bee-9f93-66fba1cf3e76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8501e07-8a7c-46de-a34b-edce6d2c1763



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.