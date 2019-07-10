SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”). CZR shareholders will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI stock (an equity value of $12.75) for each CZR share they own. If you own CZR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/caesars-entertainment-corp/

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Insight Enterprises. PCMI shareholders will receive $35 for each PCMI share they own. If you own PCMI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pcm-inc/

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by US Ecology, Inc. NRCG shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding company for each share they own. If you own NRCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nrc-group-holdings-corp/



