Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG” or “the Corporation”) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2019.

  • Achieved sales of $32.2M, a 12% increase over Q2 2018 and the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history
  • Achieved Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of $5.2M in Q2 2019, an increase of $1.8M or 54% over Q2 last year
  • Achieved trailing twelve month EBITDA of $13.8M
  • Achieved net income of $2.5M and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 in Q2 2019, a $1.1M or 88% increase over Q2 2018
  • In March 2019, FTG announced it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a US based printed circuit board manufacturer, subject to approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions.  Subsequent to quarter end, the CFIUS approval was received. Closing is expected to take place in the near future.
  • Achieved quarterly cash flow of $2.3M in Q2 2019 after additions to plant and equipment
  • Net debt at quarter end was $2.2M, the lowest level since 2015 and represent the full repayment of debt assumed to pay for the acquisitions in 2016

“The second quarter of 2019 was a great quarter for FTG with record sales, EBITDA and operating profit.  There was strong performance across the Corporation showing the strategic initiatives from previous years including the acquisitions in 2016 to drive up utilization and the investments in China which have created value for the Corporation,” stated Brad Bourne, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, “We are excited about our pending acquisition which will add much needed capacity for standard circuit board manufacturing freeing up capacity in existing sites for higher end product and expand our offering for the US defense market.”

Second Quarter Results: (three months ended May 31, 2019 compared with three months ended June 1, 2018)

    Q2 2019     Q2 2018  
Sales $32,235,000   $28,878,000  
     
Gross Margin   9,717,000     7,242,000  
Gross Margin (%)   30.1%     25.1%  
     
Operating Earnings (1):      5,631,000     3,579,000  
     
•  Net R&D Investment   1,443,000     1,071,000  
•  Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)   140,000     (104,000)  
•  Recovery of Investment Tax Credits   (265,000)     (211,000)  
•  Amortization of Intangibles   272,000     261,000  
•  Restructuring expense   243,000     195,000  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   3,798,000     2,367,000  
     
•  Tax Expense   1,348,000     1,061,000  
•  Non-controlling Interests   (32,000)     11,000  
Net Earnings After Tax $2,482,000   $1,295,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.11   $0.06  
- diluted $0.10   $0.05  
     

Year-to-Date: (six months ended May 31, 2019 compared with six months ended June 1, 2018)

    YTD 2019     YTD 2018  
Sales $57,625,000   $56,406,000  
     
Gross Margin   16,471,000     12,089,000  
Gross Margin (%)   28.6%     21.4%  
     
Operating Earnings (1):      8,949,000     5,140,000  
     
•  Net R&D Investment   2,504,000     2,221,000  
•  Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)   296,000     (130,000)  
•  Recovery of Investment Tax Credits   (415,000)     (363,000)  
•  Amortization of Intangibles   543,000     517,000  
•  Restructuring expense   243,000     195,000  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   5,778,000     2,700,000  
     
•  Tax Expense   2,155,000     1,715,000  
•  Non-controlling Interests   (77,000)     (17,000)  
Net Earnings After Tax $3,700,000   $1,002,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.16   $0.04  
- diluted $0.15   $0.04  
     
  1. Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).  Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.


Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2019 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved record quarterly sales of $32.2M
  • Achieved Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of $5.2M in Q2 2019, an increase of $1.8M or 54% over Q2 last year over Q2 last year
  • Achieved net income of $2.5M and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 in Q2 2019, a $1.1M or 88% increase over Q2 2018
  • Achieved quarterly cash flow of $2.3M in Q2 2019 after additions to plant and equipment
  • Net debt at quarter end was $2.2M, the lowest level since 2015 and represent the full repayment of debt assumed to pay for the acquisitions in 2016.
  • In March 2019, FTG announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a US based circuit board manufacturer – to add capacity in the Circuits business and to enable FTG to offer standard circuit board product to US based defense contractors.  The acquisition was conditional upon approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions.  Subsequent to quarter end the CFIUS approval was obtained.

For FTG, overall sales increased by $3.4M or 11.6% from $28.9M in Q2 2018 to $32.2M in Q2 2019. Both the Circuits and Aerospace segments contributed to the growth. The Canadian dollar was 5.5 cents weaker in Q2 2019 compared to the same quarter last year and this contributed approximately $1.5M to the growth.  Year-to-date 2019 sales increased by $1.2M or 2.2%.  Year-to-date 2018 included $5M one-time adjustment with respect to the C919 development contract.  Excluding this, the growth was $6.2M or 12%.

The Circuits Segment sales in Q2 2019 were $19.3M, up $3.1M or 18.9% versus Q2 2018.  Both North American sites experienced similar growth rates.  Activity in China was approximately $1.1M and is reported in the Circuits Toronto sales as all orders flow through the Toronto site.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in Q2 2019 were $13.0M compared to $12.7M in Q2 of last year.  Aerospace Toronto and Tianjin were up whereas Aerospace Chatsworth was down compared to the same quarter last year.  On a year-to-date basis, sales were down $2.9M but excluding the one-time adjustment on the C919 development program, sales were up $2.1M or 9.8%

Gross margins of $9.7M in Q2 2019 were up $2.5M compared to Q2 2018.  The increase is due to higher sales, improved operating performance, more favorable exchange rates, offset by some one-time costs in the quarter.  For the year-to-date, gross margins were $16.5M, up $4.4M or 36.2%.  Year-to-date gross margins are 28.6% compared to 21.4% last year.  The one-time $5M revenue adjustment on the C919 program last year was at very low margins.  Operating performance in 2019 was improved across the Corporation.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in Q2 2019 was $5.2M compared to $3.4M in Q2 2018.  Trailing twelve month EBITDA is $13.9M.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2)  to the net earnings for the trailing 12 months as at May 31, 2019.

  Q2 2019 Trailing 12 Months
     
Net earnings   2,482,000   5,573,000
Add:    
Interest   90,000   405,000
Income taxes/ITC/JV   1,358,000   3,117,000
Depreciation/Amortization   1,254,000   4,765,000
     
EBITDA $5,184,000 $13,860,000
  1. EBITDA is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).  Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q2 2019 was $2.5M compared to a net profit of $1.3M in Q2 2018.  Higher margins, were partially offset by higher SG&A costs and higher foreign exchange losses.  For the year-to-date, net profit was $3.7M compared to $1.0M last year.   

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $3.9M in Q2 2019 compared to $2.8M in Q2 2018.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in Q2 2019 was $0.7M versus $0.1M in Q2 2018.

As at May 31, 2019, the Corporation’s net working capital was $32.5M, an increase of $3.8M over year-end 2018.  Higher accounts receivable was offset by lower accounts payable/accrued liabilities and cash.

Cash flow in Q2 2019 was $2.3M compared to $3.6M in Q2 last year, after investments in capital equipment and deferred development.  In Q2 2019, cash taxes paid were $0.4M.  For the year-to-date period cash flow was $0.4M compared to $3.2M last year.

Net debt to EBITDA was 0.16:1 for the trailing 12 month period.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8:30 am (EDT) to discuss the results of Q2 2019.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and the conference ID is 2793398. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne.  A replay of the call will be available until August 11, 2019 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com.  The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 2793398.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe.  FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards.  Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries.  FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.   FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes.  Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally.  The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.  Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation.  The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:       

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO                                                                      
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Melinda Diebel, Vice President and CFO                                            
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel:(416) 299-4000 x264
melindadiebel@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com

﻿

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION      
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets      
             
(Unaudited)   May 31, November 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2019     2018    
ASSETS        
Current assets      
Cash     $    4,312   $   5,026    
Accounts receivable     22,127       18,051    
Contract assets     141       645    
Taxes receivable     -        189    
Inventories       24,462       24,634    
Prepaid expenses     1,547       1,816    
            52,589       50,361    
Non-current assets      
Plant and equipment, net     11,418       12,078    
Deferred income tax assets      732       732    
Investment tax credits receivable      3,938       4,620    
Contract costs     281       276    
Intangible assets and other assets, net      2,582       3,069    
Total assets   $    71,540   $   71,136    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $    15,901   $   16,278    
Provisions        774       849    
Contract liabilities     1,017       1,966    
Current portion of long-term bank debt      2,062       2,019    
Income tax payable     313       563    
            20,067       21,675    
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term bank debt     4,472       5,404    
Deferred tax payable     1,621       1,750    
Total liabilities     26,160       28,829    
Equity        
Retained earnings $    15,387   $   11,687    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)     (1,507 )     (774 )  
            13,880       10,913    
Share capital        
Common shares      19,323       19,323    
Preferred shares     2,218       2,218    
Contributed surplus            8,826       8,672    
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders           44,247       41,126    
Non-controlling interest      1,133       1,181    
Total equity       45,380       42,307    
Total liabilities and equity $    71,540   $   71,136    
             

 

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION            
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings            
                 
      Three months ended   Six months ended  
(Unaudited) May 31, June 1,   May 31, June 1,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)   2019     2018       2019     2018    
                 
Sales   $    32,235   $   28,878     $    57,625   $   56,406    
                 
Cost of sales             
  Cost of sales     21,659       20,864         39,467       42,838    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment     859       772         1,687       1,479    
Total cost of sales     22,518       21,636         41,154       44,317    
Gross margin     9,717       7,242         16,471       12,089    
                 
Expenses            
  Selling, general and administrative     3,956       3,496         7,272       6,601    
  Research and development costs      1,168       1,126         2,284       2,331    
  Reversal (recovery) of Ontario innovation tax credit      275       (55 )       220       (110 )  
  Recovery of investment tax credits     (265 )     (211 )       (415 )     (363 )  
  Depreciation of plant and equipment      40       35         83       65    
  Amortization of intangible assets      272       261         543       517    
  Interest expense on short-term debt     21       67         24       153    
  Interest expense on long-term debt      69       65         143       130    
  Foreign exchange loss (gain)      140       (104 )       296       (130 )  
  Restructuring expenses      243       195         243       195    
Total expenses     5,919       4,875         10,693       9,389    
                 
Earnings before income taxes     3,798       2,367         5,778       2,700    
                 
Current income tax expense      1,294       1,017         2,071       1,642    
Deferred income tax expense      54       44         84       73    
Total income tax expense     1,348       1,061         2,155       1,715    
                 
Net earnings $    2,450   $   1,306     $    3,623   $   985    
                 
Attributable to:            
Non-controlling interest  $    (32 ) $   11     $    (77 ) $   (17 )  
Equity holders of FTG $    2,482   $   1,295     $    3,700   $   1,002    
                 
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG            
  Basic  $    0.11   $   0.06     $    0.16   $   0.04    
  Diluted  $    0.10   $   0.05     $    0.15   $   0.04    
                 

 

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION          
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income      
             
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(Unaudited) May 31, June 1,   May 31, June 1,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2019     2018       2019     2018  
             
Net earnings $    2,450   $   1,306     $    3,623   $   985  
             
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings in subsequent periods:          
             
  Foreign currency translation adjustments     302       68         1,483       (44 )
  Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges     (1,258 )     (367 )       (2,916 )     (131 )
  Tax impact     314       92         729       33  
             
        (642 )     (207 )       (704 )     (142 )
             
Total comprehensive income $    1,808   $   1,099     $    2,919   $   843  
             
Attributable to:          
Equity holders of FTG $    1,851   $   1,095     $    2,967   $   817  
Non-controlling interest  $    (43 ) $   4     $    (48 ) $   26  
             

 

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION              
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity          
                     
                     
Six months ended May 31, 2019     Attributed to the equity holders of FTG        
            Accumulated        
            Other    Non-    
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive    controlling  Total  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity  
Balance, November 30, 2018 $    19,323 $    2,218 $    11,687 $    8,672   $    (774 ) $   41,126   $    1,181   $   42,307    
Net earnings (loss)     -      -      3,700     -        -        3,700       (77 )     3,623    
Stock-based compensation      -      -      -      154       -        154       -        154    
Foreign currency translation adjustments     -      -      -      -        1,454       1,454       29       1,483    
Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial                   
  instruments designated as cash flow hedges,                   
  net of tax impact      -      -      -      -        (2,187 )     (2,187 )     -        (2,187 )  
Balance, May 31, 2019 $    19,323 $    2,218 $    15,387 $    8,826   $    (1,507 ) $   44,247   $    1,133   $   45,380    
                     
Six months ended June 1, 2018     Attributed to the equity holders of FTG        
            Accumulated        
            Other    Non-    
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive    controlling  Total  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity  
Balance, November 30, 2017 $   19,295 $   2,218 $   8,812 $   8,384   $   187   $   38,896   $   1,214   $   40,110    
Net earnings (loss)     -      -      1,002     -        -        1,002       (17 )     985    
Stock-based compensation     -      -      -      148       -        148       -        148    
Common shares issued on exercise of                   
  share options and PSU's     17     -      -      (5 )     -        12       -        12    
Foreign currency translation adjustments     -      -      -      -        (87 )     (87 )     43       (44 )  
Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial                   
  instruments designated as cash flow hedges                  
  net of tax impact     -      -      -      -        (98 )     (98 )     -        (98 )  
Balance, June 1, 2018 $   19,312 $   2,218 $   9,814 $   8,527   $   2   $   39,873   $   1,240   $   41,113    
                     

 

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION              
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows            
                     
          Three months ended   Six months ended  
(Unaudited)   May 31, June 1,   May 31, June 1,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)     2019     2018       2019     2018    
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:              
Operating activities              
Net earnings    $    2,450   $   1,306     $    3,623   $   985    
Items not affecting cash:              
  Non-controlling interest share of net loss (earnings)       32       (11 )       77       17    
  Stock-based compensation       80       74         154       148    
  (Gain) on disposal of plant and equipment       (8 )     -          (1 )     -     
  Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt       140       68         126       70    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment        899       806         1,770       1,543    
  Amortization of intangible assets        272       261         543       517    
  Amortization of deferred financing costs        3       3         6       6    
  Deferred income tax expense       471       947         967       1,572    
  Investment tax credits (recovery)       (265 )     (211 )       (415 )     (363 )  
  (Increase) in net unrealized loss, decrease in net unrealized gain on              
  financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges          (652 )     (229 )       (872 )     (264 )  
Net change in non-cash operating working capital       (517 )     1,031         (4,604 )     (22 )  
              2,905       4,045         1,374       4,209    
Investing activities              
  Additions to plant and equipment       (610 )     (414 )       (1,001 )     (1,206 )  
  (Additions to) recovery of - contract costs, other       (1 )     (67 )       (19 )     221    
              (611 )     (481 )       (1,020 )     (985 )  
Net cash flow used by operating and investing activities       2,294       3,564         354       3,224    
Financing activities              
  (Decrease) in bank indebtedness       (995 )     (1,912 )       -        (2,555 )  
  Proceeds from long-term bank debt            -        -          -        1,289    
  Repayments of long-term bank debt        (512 )     (491 )       (1,021 )     (927 )  
  Proceeds from issue of Common shares        -        -          -        12    
              (1,507 )     (2,403 )       (1,021 )     (2,181 )  
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow       (101 )     (3 )       (47 )     2    
Net increase (decrease) in cash flow       686       1,158         (714 )     1,045    
Cash, beginning of the period       3,626       2,639         5,026       2,752    
Cash, end of period   $    4,312   $   3,797     $    4,312   $   3,797    
                     
Disclosure of cash payments              
  Payment for interest   $    90   $   144     $    171   $   300    
  Payments for income taxes   $    383   $   6     $    1,122   $   13    
                     

Corporate.JPG

