Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG” or “the Corporation”) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2019.



Achieved sales of $32.2M, a 12% increase over Q2 2018 and the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history

Achieved Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of $5.2M in Q2 2019, an increase of $1.8M or 54% over Q2 last year

Achieved trailing twelve month EBITDA of $13.8M

Achieved net income of $2.5M and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 in Q2 2019, a $1.1M or 88% increase over Q2 2018

In March 2019, FTG announced it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a US based printed circuit board manufacturer, subject to approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions. Subsequent to quarter end, the CFIUS approval was received. Closing is expected to take place in the near future.

Achieved quarterly cash flow of $2.3M in Q2 2019 after additions to plant and equipment

Net debt at quarter end was $2.2M, the lowest level since 2015 and represent the full repayment of debt assumed to pay for the acquisitions in 2016

“The second quarter of 2019 was a great quarter for FTG with record sales, EBITDA and operating profit. There was strong performance across the Corporation showing the strategic initiatives from previous years including the acquisitions in 2016 to drive up utilization and the investments in China which have created value for the Corporation,” stated Brad Bourne, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, “We are excited about our pending acquisition which will add much needed capacity for standard circuit board manufacturing freeing up capacity in existing sites for higher end product and expand our offering for the US defense market.”

Second Quarter Results : (three months ended May 31, 2019 compared with three months ended June 1, 2018)

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Sales $32,235,000 $28,878,000 Gross Margin 9,717,000 7,242,000 Gross Margin (%) 30.1% 25.1% Operating Earnings (1): 5,631,000 3,579,000 • Net R&D Investment 1,443,000 1,071,000 • Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain) 140,000 (104,000) • Recovery of Investment Tax Credits (265,000) (211,000) • Amortization of Intangibles 272,000 261,000 • Restructuring expense 243,000 195,000 Net Earnings before Tax 3,798,000 2,367,000 • Tax Expense 1,348,000 1,061,000 • Non-controlling Interests (32,000) 11,000 Net Earnings After Tax $2,482,000 $1,295,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.11 $0.06 - diluted $0.10 $0.05

Year-to-Date : (six months ended May 31, 2019 compared with six months ended June 1, 2018)

YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Sales $57,625,000 $56,406,000 Gross Margin 16,471,000 12,089,000 Gross Margin (%) 28.6% 21.4% Operating Earnings (1): 8,949,000 5,140,000 • Net R&D Investment 2,504,000 2,221,000 • Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain) 296,000 (130,000) • Recovery of Investment Tax Credits (415,000) (363,000) • Amortization of Intangibles 543,000 517,000 • Restructuring expense 243,000 195,000 Net Earnings before Tax 5,778,000 2,700,000 • Tax Expense 2,155,000 1,715,000 • Non-controlling Interests (77,000) (17,000) Net Earnings After Tax $3,700,000 $1,002,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.16 $0.04 - diluted $0.15 $0.04

Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.





Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2019 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

In March 2019, FTG announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a US based circuit board manufacturer – to add capacity in the Circuits business and to enable FTG to offer standard circuit board product to US based defense contractors. The acquisition was conditional upon approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions. Subsequent to quarter end the CFIUS approval was obtained.

For FTG, overall sales increased by $3.4M or 11.6% from $28.9M in Q2 2018 to $32.2M in Q2 2019. Both the Circuits and Aerospace segments contributed to the growth. The Canadian dollar was 5.5 cents weaker in Q2 2019 compared to the same quarter last year and this contributed approximately $1.5M to the growth. Year-to-date 2019 sales increased by $1.2M or 2.2%. Year-to-date 2018 included $5M one-time adjustment with respect to the C919 development contract. Excluding this, the growth was $6.2M or 12%.

The Circuits Segment sales in Q2 2019 were $19.3M, up $3.1M or 18.9% versus Q2 2018. Both North American sites experienced similar growth rates. Activity in China was approximately $1.1M and is reported in the Circuits Toronto sales as all orders flow through the Toronto site.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in Q2 2019 were $13.0M compared to $12.7M in Q2 of last year. Aerospace Toronto and Tianjin were up whereas Aerospace Chatsworth was down compared to the same quarter last year. On a year-to-date basis, sales were down $2.9M but excluding the one-time adjustment on the C919 development program, sales were up $2.1M or 9.8%

Gross margins of $9.7M in Q2 2019 were up $2.5M compared to Q2 2018. The increase is due to higher sales, improved operating performance, more favorable exchange rates, offset by some one-time costs in the quarter. For the year-to-date, gross margins were $16.5M, up $4.4M or 36.2%. Year-to-date gross margins are 28.6% compared to 21.4% last year. The one-time $5M revenue adjustment on the C919 program last year was at very low margins. Operating performance in 2019 was improved across the Corporation.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in Q2 2019 was $5.2M compared to $3.4M in Q2 2018. Trailing twelve month EBITDA is $13.9M.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2) to the net earnings for the trailing 12 months as at May 31, 2019.

Q2 2019 Trailing 12 Months Net earnings 2,482,000 5,573,000 Add: Interest 90,000 405,000 Income taxes/ITC/JV 1,358,000 3,117,000 Depreciation/Amortization 1,254,000 4,765,000 EBITDA $5,184,000 $13,860,000

EBITDA is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q2 2019 was $2.5M compared to a net profit of $1.3M in Q2 2018. Higher margins, were partially offset by higher SG&A costs and higher foreign exchange losses. For the year-to-date, net profit was $3.7M compared to $1.0M last year.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $3.9M in Q2 2019 compared to $2.8M in Q2 2018.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in Q2 2019 was $0.7M versus $0.1M in Q2 2018.

As at May 31, 2019, the Corporation’s net working capital was $32.5M, an increase of $3.8M over year-end 2018. Higher accounts receivable was offset by lower accounts payable/accrued liabilities and cash.

Cash flow in Q2 2019 was $2.3M compared to $3.6M in Q2 last year, after investments in capital equipment and deferred development. In Q2 2019, cash taxes paid were $0.4M. For the year-to-date period cash flow was $0.4M compared to $3.2M last year.

Net debt to EBITDA was 0.16:1 for the trailing 12 month period.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8:30 am (EDT) to discuss the results of Q2 2019.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and the conference ID is 2793398. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until August 11, 2019 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 2793398.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Melinda Diebel, Vice President and CFO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel:(416) 299-4000 x264

melindadiebel@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) May 31, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 4,312 $ 5,026 Accounts receivable 22,127 18,051 Contract assets 141 645 Taxes receivable - 189 Inventories 24,462 24,634 Prepaid expenses 1,547 1,816 52,589 50,361 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 11,418 12,078 Deferred income tax assets 732 732 Investment tax credits receivable 3,938 4,620 Contract costs 281 276 Intangible assets and other assets, net 2,582 3,069 Total assets $ 71,540 $ 71,136 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,901 $ 16,278 Provisions 774 849 Contract liabilities 1,017 1,966 Current portion of long-term bank debt 2,062 2,019 Income tax payable 313 563 20,067 21,675 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank debt 4,472 5,404 Deferred tax payable 1,621 1,750 Total liabilities 26,160 28,829 Equity Retained earnings $ 15,387 $ 11,687 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,507 ) (774 ) 13,880 10,913 Share capital Common shares 19,323 19,323 Preferred shares 2,218 2,218 Contributed surplus 8,826 8,672 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 44,247 41,126 Non-controlling interest 1,133 1,181 Total equity 45,380 42,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 71,540 $ 71,136

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) May 31, June 1, May 31, June 1, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 32,235 $ 28,878 $ 57,625 $ 56,406 Cost of sales Cost of sales 21,659 20,864 39,467 42,838 Depreciation of plant and equipment 859 772 1,687 1,479 Total cost of sales 22,518 21,636 41,154 44,317 Gross margin 9,717 7,242 16,471 12,089 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,956 3,496 7,272 6,601 Research and development costs 1,168 1,126 2,284 2,331 Reversal (recovery) of Ontario innovation tax credit 275 (55 ) 220 (110 ) Recovery of investment tax credits (265 ) (211 ) (415 ) (363 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 40 35 83 65 Amortization of intangible assets 272 261 543 517 Interest expense on short-term debt 21 67 24 153 Interest expense on long-term debt 69 65 143 130 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 140 (104 ) 296 (130 ) Restructuring expenses 243 195 243 195 Total expenses 5,919 4,875 10,693 9,389 Earnings before income taxes 3,798 2,367 5,778 2,700 Current income tax expense 1,294 1,017 2,071 1,642 Deferred income tax expense 54 44 84 73 Total income tax expense 1,348 1,061 2,155 1,715 Net earnings $ 2,450 $ 1,306 $ 3,623 $ 985 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ (32 ) $ 11 $ (77 ) $ (17 ) Equity holders of FTG $ 2,482 $ 1,295 $ 3,700 $ 1,002 Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.04

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) May 31, June 1, May 31, June 1, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings $ 2,450 $ 1,306 $ 3,623 $ 985 Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation adjustments 302 68 1,483 (44 ) Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (1,258 ) (367 ) (2,916 ) (131 ) Tax impact 314 92 729 33 (642 ) (207 ) (704 ) (142 ) Total comprehensive income $ 1,808 $ 1,099 $ 2,919 $ 843 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ 1,851 $ 1,095 $ 2,967 $ 817 Non-controlling interest $ (43 ) $ 4 $ (48 ) $ 26

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Six months ended May 31, 2019 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated Other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2018 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 11,687 $ 8,672 $ (774 ) $ 41,126 $ 1,181 $ 42,307 Net earnings (loss) - - 3,700 - - 3,700 (77 ) 3,623 Stock-based compensation - - - 154 - 154 - 154 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - 1,454 1,454 29 1,483 Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact - - - - (2,187 ) (2,187 ) - (2,187 ) Balance, May 31, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 15,387 $ 8,826 $ (1,507 ) $ 44,247 $ 1,133 $ 45,380 Six months ended June 1, 2018 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated Other Non- (Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2017 $ 19,295 $ 2,218 $ 8,812 $ 8,384 $ 187 $ 38,896 $ 1,214 $ 40,110 Net earnings (loss) - - 1,002 - - 1,002 (17 ) 985 Stock-based compensation - - - 148 - 148 - 148 Common shares issued on exercise of share options and PSU's 17 - - (5 ) - 12 - 12 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - (87 ) (87 ) 43 (44 ) Net unrealized (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges net of tax impact - - - - (98 ) (98 ) - (98 ) Balance, June 1, 2018 $ 19,312 $ 2,218 $ 9,814 $ 8,527 $ 2 $ 39,873 $ 1,240 $ 41,113

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended Six months ended (Unaudited) May 31, June 1, May 31, June 1, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net earnings $ 2,450 $ 1,306 $ 3,623 $ 985 Items not affecting cash: Non-controlling interest share of net loss (earnings) 32 (11 ) 77 17 Stock-based compensation 80 74 154 148 (Gain) on disposal of plant and equipment (8 ) - (1 ) - Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt 140 68 126 70 Depreciation of plant and equipment 899 806 1,770 1,543 Amortization of intangible assets 272 261 543 517 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3 3 6 6 Deferred income tax expense 471 947 967 1,572 Investment tax credits (recovery) (265 ) (211 ) (415 ) (363 ) (Increase) in net unrealized loss, decrease in net unrealized gain on financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (652 ) (229 ) (872 ) (264 ) Net change in non-cash operating working capital (517 ) 1,031 (4,604 ) (22 ) 2,905 4,045 1,374 4,209 Investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (610 ) (414 ) (1,001 ) (1,206 ) (Additions to) recovery of - contract costs, other (1 ) (67 ) (19 ) 221 (611 ) (481 ) (1,020 ) (985 ) Net cash flow used by operating and investing activities 2,294 3,564 354 3,224 Financing activities (Decrease) in bank indebtedness (995 ) (1,912 ) - (2,555 ) Proceeds from long-term bank debt - - - 1,289 Repayments of long-term bank debt (512 ) (491 ) (1,021 ) (927 ) Proceeds from issue of Common shares - - - 12 (1,507 ) (2,403 ) (1,021 ) (2,181 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (101 ) (3 ) (47 ) 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash flow 686 1,158 (714 ) 1,045 Cash, beginning of the period 3,626 2,639 5,026 2,752 Cash, end of period $ 4,312 $ 3,797 $ 4,312 $ 3,797 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 90 $ 144 $ 171 $ 300 Payments for income taxes $ 383 $ 6 $ 1,122 $ 13



