Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires Common Shares of Tucows Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BONN, Germany, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV (“IFL“) today announced that on July 8, 2019, it acquired 22,957 common shares (the “Shares”) of Tucows Inc. (the “Company”) at a price per Share of CAD $81.0852 for an aggregate purchase price of CAD $1,861,472.94. As a result of this acquisition of the Shares, as at July 8, 2019, IFL holds 1,279,733 Shares representing 12.01% of the outstanding Shares of the Company. This news release is being issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.



A copy of the Early Warning Report that was filed with the applicable securities commissions can be obtained on SEDAR.com or by contacting:

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV

Jens Große-Allermann

Rüngsdorfer Straße 2e

DE-53173 Bonn

Germany

+49 228 368840

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.