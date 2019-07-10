Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2019 totaled $113.8 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $59.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $54.1 billion.



ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of June 30, 2019 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities 17,803 Global Discovery 705 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,461 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,049 Global Equity Team Global Equity 1,852 Non-U.S. Growth 23,185 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 1,555 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 2,560 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,620 International Value Team Non-U.S. Value 20,178 Global Value Team Global Value 18,863 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 202 Credit Team High Income 3,672 Developing World Team Developing World 2,839 Thematic Team Thematic 860 Other Assets Under Management2 439 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 113,843 1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds. 2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

